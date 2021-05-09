Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman on run lands in police net

The arrest was made after a case was lodged by Gattu Vaman Rao’s father Gattu Kishan Rao, suspecting Madhukar’s role in the murder case.

Karimnagar: The Ramagundam Task Force police arrested Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Madhukar was on the run for the past few days following his involvement in the murder of a High Court advocate couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and P.V. Nagamani, in February this year.

The murder was linked to certain cases filed by the couple against alleged land encroachment by Madhukar. The arrest comes amid the sacking of minister Eatala Rajendar from the Cabinet, following allegations of encroaching on government land.

Reportedly receiving information that the government issued orders to probe his role in the murders case from a senior police official in Hyderabad, Madhukar disappeared on April 30, just when Rajendar began facing allegations of encroachment of assigned land parcels in Achampet and Hakimpet in Medak district.

The police suspect that Madhukar went through states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Chhattisgarh before landing up in Andhra Pradesh leaving his gunmen and hiring private vehicles. He changed four vehicles from the time he went missing and used a separate mobile phone, police said.

After learning that Madhukar was near Rajahmahendravaram and Bhimavaram of the neighbouring state, the Task Force police of Ramagundam commissionerate, rushed to West Godavari and nabbed Madhukar who was found in a lodge at Bhimavaram.

Meanwhile, for the past few days, there were reports on social media that Rs 2 crore was given to a gang for killing the High Court advocate couple. It is said that the police found that the money was withdrawn from the bank account of Madhukar before the murder, and handed over to the gang that murdered the couple.

Apart from that, the car used by one of the prime accused, Bittu Srinu, a nephew of Madhukar, belongs to Madhukar. There are allegations that Madhukar, right from the time he was elected MLA from Manthani, had indulged in several illegal activities.

It was learnt that in the name of Putta Lingamma Charitable Trust, he had gathered crores of rupees. All activities of the trust has been taken care of by his nephew Bittu Srinu.

There are also other allegations about Madhukar’s role in the lock-up death of Sheelam Rangaiah in Manthani which created a sensation in the region.

The police has started investigation on why Madhukar went missing, why he withdrew Rs 2 crore and where he spent that money and his role in the advocate couple murder case.