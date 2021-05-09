Nation Crime 08 May 2021 10 dead in gelatin s ...
Nation, Crime

10 dead in gelatin stick explosion at mine in Kadapa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 9, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 12:00 am IST
A huge explosion took place as the sticks were being unloaded from the vehicle
Police personnel inspect after a blast at a limestone quarry while a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded, at Kalasapadu Mandal in Kadapa district. (Photo: PTI)
 Police personnel inspect after a blast at a limestone quarry while a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded, at Kalasapadu Mandal in Kadapa district. (Photo: PTI)

Kadapa: At least 10 people were killed and several injured after gelatin sticks exploded at a white baryte mine near Tirumala Hill on the outskirts of Mamillapalle village in Kalasapadu Mandal on Saturday.

The sticks were taken in a vehicle from Badvel to the mine where they were to be used for carrying out blasts to extract ore from the mine. A huge explosion took place as the sticks were being unloaded from the vehicle. The impact was such that the vehicle was blown up and up to 10 workers were feared killed in the mishap. The bodies were completely dismembered and scattered in pieces. Only five bodies could be identified.

 

On receipt of news, Porumamilla Police Inspector Mohan Reddy, Porumamilla and Kalasapadu SIs Maddileti and Mohan rushed to the spot and took up relief operations. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Porumamilla. The deceased were identified as Prasad (40) from Gangayapalli in Kalasapadu mandal, Korivi Prasad from Porumamilla, Abdul from Vemula, Laxmi Reddy (60) from Kottapalle village, Eswaraiah (45) from Bucheyyagaripalle, Gangi Reddy from Rangoripalle, Venkata Ramana (25), Balagangulu (35) from E. Kottapalle, Subbareddy (45) from Gondipalle in Vemula mandal and Venkatesh (25) from Bakkannagaripalle in Vempalli mandal.

 

People in the surrounding feared an earthquake had caused a massive explosion. District SP Karur Karunapati Nagendra Kumar Anburajan reached the site and oversaw the relief operations. Police registered a case and took up an investigation. They are verifying if the mine owner had necessary permits for ore extraction. The wreckage of the vehicle, which was completely destroyed in the blast, was also examined.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of labourers in the blast and ordered all medical care to the injured. He made enquiries about the possible reasons behind the accident. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.  TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the tragic event. He wondered how the works were carried out at the mine when curfew was in force in the state. He demanded thorough probe into the incident and measures to avoid recurrence of such mishaps.

 

...
Tags: gelatin sticks blast in kadapa, 10 workers were feared killed in gelatin stick blast, mamillapalle village in kalasapadu mandal, gelatin stick blast in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


Latest From Nation

Late fee for application submission will not be collected up to May 15 in view of the severity of Covid-19 spread. — Representational image/DC

Deadline for application to TSPECET 2021 extended

The decision to set up the temporary hospital was taken in view of difficulties in transport of oxygen to hospitals located far away. — Representational image/AFP

500-bed hosp to come up close to steel plant

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu lashed out at YSRC government for harassing TD leaders across the state. — DC Image

Police book Lokesh for tweet against YSRC MLA

Though only very few Covid patients required ICU and other critical care during the first wave, this time round, we are seeing more patients needing such attention and they are taking longer to recover. — Representational image/PTI

Recovery eludes Covid patients in ICUs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Couple from Madanapalle discharged from Vizag mental hospital

A police team including sub-inspector and five police constables from Madanapalle have come to Vizag city and taken Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja into their custody. — By arrangement

TRS mandal-level leader among 3 arrested for murder of lawyer couple in Telangana

Srinivas was among the two who carried out the attack and both fled the spot after the incident and later dumped sharp weapons and their blood-stained clothes in a barrage, police said. (Photo: DC)

Phone harassment of women worst in Hyderabad

According to statistics, SHE teams of Cyberabad received the highest number of petitions regarding phone harassment (70) followed by blackmailing and harassment (17) and stalking (15). (Representational Image/AFP)

IUML worker stabbed to death in Kerala

Though Muhammed Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Andhra CID set to file counter affidavit in alleged case of land encroachment

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham