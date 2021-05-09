10 dead in gelatin stick explosion at mine in Kadapa

Kadapa: At least 10 people were killed and several injured after gelatin sticks exploded at a white baryte mine near Tirumala Hill on the outskirts of Mamillapalle village in Kalasapadu Mandal on Saturday.

The sticks were taken in a vehicle from Badvel to the mine where they were to be used for carrying out blasts to extract ore from the mine. A huge explosion took place as the sticks were being unloaded from the vehicle. The impact was such that the vehicle was blown up and up to 10 workers were feared killed in the mishap. The bodies were completely dismembered and scattered in pieces. Only five bodies could be identified.

On receipt of news, Porumamilla Police Inspector Mohan Reddy, Porumamilla and Kalasapadu SIs Maddileti and Mohan rushed to the spot and took up relief operations. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Porumamilla. The deceased were identified as Prasad (40) from Gangayapalli in Kalasapadu mandal, Korivi Prasad from Porumamilla, Abdul from Vemula, Laxmi Reddy (60) from Kottapalle village, Eswaraiah (45) from Bucheyyagaripalle, Gangi Reddy from Rangoripalle, Venkata Ramana (25), Balagangulu (35) from E. Kottapalle, Subbareddy (45) from Gondipalle in Vemula mandal and Venkatesh (25) from Bakkannagaripalle in Vempalli mandal.

People in the surrounding feared an earthquake had caused a massive explosion. District SP Karur Karunapati Nagendra Kumar Anburajan reached the site and oversaw the relief operations. Police registered a case and took up an investigation. They are verifying if the mine owner had necessary permits for ore extraction. The wreckage of the vehicle, which was completely destroyed in the blast, was also examined.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of labourers in the blast and ordered all medical care to the injured. He made enquiries about the possible reasons behind the accident. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the tragic event. He wondered how the works were carried out at the mine when curfew was in force in the state. He demanded thorough probe into the incident and measures to avoid recurrence of such mishaps.