Nation Crime 08 Apr 2022 Andhra Pradesh: Maoi ...
Nation, Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Maoists kill ex-militia member on suspicion of being police informer

ANI
Published Apr 8, 2022, 11:58 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 11:58 am IST
The incident was reported in the Bongajangi remote village of Peddabayalu Mandal in Alluri Seetha Rama Raju district
Maoists killed an ex-militia member on suspicion of being a police informer in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district. (ANI)
 Maoists killed an ex-militia member on suspicion of being a police informer in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district. (ANI)

Visakhapatnam: Maoists killed an ex-militia member on suspicion of being a police informer in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district after the latter surrendered, said a police official on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Korra Laxman.
The incident was reported in the Bongajangi remote village of Peddabayalu Mandal in Alluri Seetha Rama Raju district, said the police.

 

As per the police, Laxman was a Maoist sympathiser who worked with them but had quit the group and surrendered to the police. Maoists killed him on Wednesday post-midnight over the suspicion of him being a police informer.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Superintendent of police, Satish Kumar confirmed the incident and said, "The deceased was identified as Korra Laxman. The man who died was working for Maoists as a sympathiser who later came out and surrendered to the police. With the suspicion of passing information to the police, Maoists killed him."

 

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

...
Tags: police informers, maoist sympathiser killed
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Calcutta High Court (PTI)

Birbhum killings: HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ANI)

INSACOG starts sewage water surveillance across 15 states to detect Sars-CoV-2

The state government has allotted 49 acres of land for the upcoming plant.— Representational image/DC Image

Coca-Cola to set up 2nd manufacturing plan in Telangana

The washrooms for visually challenged kids do not have doors. Students have to walk through garbage to reach the washroom. (P. Surendra/DC)

DC Impact: HC takes up plight of visually impaired kids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bajrang Dal activists held for attacking Muslim meat sellers in Karnataka

Intensifying their drive, Hindu outfits on Saturday too got down on the streets appealing to the Hindus to use only 'jhatka meat'. (PTI/Representational Image)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

'Rape is rape, be it by husband': Karnataka HC on marital rape

Karnataka High Court (PTI)

Nitish Kumar faces attack, is hit on shoulder; man caught

The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->