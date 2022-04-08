Nation Crime 08 Apr 2022 4 Bengaluru schools ...
Nation, Crime

4 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat mail, police on the job

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2022, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 1:51 pm IST
Four schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threat through email, our local police are checking about it, police said
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant (Twitter/@CPBlr)
Bengaluru: City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday said four schools in the city have received bomb threat through e-mail and police teams are at the spot conducting checks.

"Four schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threat through email, our local police are checking about it," Pant said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is a drill, and as per that the bomb squads have gone there for checking.

Asked whether anything has been found at the spot, the Commissioner said, "based on the email, our teams are checking there at the spot...when more information comes, it will be shared with you (media)."

