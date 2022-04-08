Nation Crime 08 Apr 2022 3 dead and 14 injure ...
Nation, Crime

3 dead and 14 injured in a road mishap at Hanamkonda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 8, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
A speeding lorry carrying sand rammed into an auto trolley, killing three women farm labourers on the spot and leaving 14 injured
Hanamkonda: In a shocking incident that took place in the morning here at Mandaripet village of Shaimpet mandal,

A speeding lorry carrying sand rammed into an auto trolley, killing three women farm labourers on the spot and leaving 14 injured in Hanamkonda district on Friday.

 

The trolley was carrying 25 persons from Pathipaka of Shayampet mandal to Mogillapalli mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to work in the chilli fields. The accident occurred near the Kasturba Gurukula Residential school on the outskirts of Mandaripet.

Two of the victims died on the spot while the third victim died while on the way to hospital. The deceased were identified as Renuka (48), Manjula (45) and Vimala (50).

The driver of the lorry escaped from the spot after the accident.

Locals informed the police and tried to rescue the injured.

 

On receiving information Parkala ACP Shivaramaiah and Shaimpet and Damera mandal ASIs Veerabhadra Rao and Haripriya went to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Police shifted the injured persons to the MGM Hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress Bhupalpally Assembly segment incharge Gandra Satyanarayana visited the MGM Hospital and consoled the injured and the family members of the three victims. He demanded that the state government pay ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family members of the three victims and to provide employment opportunities to one of their family members.

 

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathode along with Mahbubabad MP Malothu Kavitha expressed shock over the accident and expressed condolences to the family members of the victims.

Tags: accident, farm labourers, major road accident
Location: India, Telangana


