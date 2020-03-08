Nation Crime 08 Mar 2020 Srinagar couple with ...
Nation, Crime

Srinagar couple with IS links who instigated anti-CAA protests, held in Delhi

ANI
Published Mar 8, 2020, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2020, 4:45 pm IST
The police recovered electronic gadgets and incriminating material promoting jihadi thought from their possession
ANI photo
 ANI photo

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday detained two suspected Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) terrorists in Okhla who were allegedly actively involved in the recent anti-CAA protests. Informed sources, meanwhile, alleged that the couple was planning to carry out suicide attacks in the country.

The couple identified as Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Srinagar were detained by Special Cell of Delhi, said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The police recovered electronic gadgets and incriminating material promoting jihadi thought from their possession.

 

"A couple, Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beigh linked to Khorasan Module of ISIS were apprehended from Jamia Nagar, Okhla. The couple was instigating anti-CAA protests," said Kushwaha.

Informed sources told ANI that Sami came under scanner due to his activities on cyberspace which revealed his intention to carry out suicide attacks in the country. He was in "association with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan". He was earlier also in contact with Khurasan-based Huzaifa Bakistani (Amir of Wilaya Hind who has since been killed).

During his interrogation, Jahanzaib Sami revealed that he was actively involved on various social media platforms calling on the Indian Muslims to unite and fight against the Indian establishment in protest against the CAA legislation, sources said.

Meanwhile, his wife Hina was also active on pro-IS social media platforms under the name of Catijah al Kashmiri/Hannabee and played a role of facilitator in spotting talents on cyberspace and further motivating them.

...
Tags: islamic state (is), anti-caa protests


Latest From Nation

The cholera bacterium, Vibrio cholerae.

Bengaluru has cholera in the time of coronavirus

Majority of waste pickers have no access to welfare schemes. (Photo: Alliance of Indian Waste Pickers)

Survey: Majority of waste pickers have never heard of Swachch Bharat

Social activists distribute masks to prevent spread of the coronavirus in Karnataka. (PTI)

Israel returnee tests negative for corona in Udupi

Malvika Iyer (Twitter)

Who is Malvika Iyer, one of the women handling PM Modi’s Twitter handle?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Yes Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor's assets, companies, investments under ED radar

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor being taken to a court after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering charges, in Mumbai (PTI)

Atrocities on children during CAA violence: UP rights panel in Muzaffarnagar

Representational Image (PTI)

Controversial remarks: Waris Pathan to appear before Kalaburgi police

Waris Pathan (ANI)

Plea in Delhi court to issue death warrant to Nirbhaya convicts

Representational image (ANI photo)

Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged on March 20

Nirbhaya's mom Asha Devi (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham