Srinagar couple with IS links who instigated anti-CAA protests, held in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday detained two suspected Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) terrorists in Okhla who were allegedly actively involved in the recent anti-CAA protests. Informed sources, meanwhile, alleged that the couple was planning to carry out suicide attacks in the country.

The couple identified as Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Srinagar were detained by Special Cell of Delhi, said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The police recovered electronic gadgets and incriminating material promoting jihadi thought from their possession.

"A couple, Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beigh linked to Khorasan Module of ISIS were apprehended from Jamia Nagar, Okhla. The couple was instigating anti-CAA protests," said Kushwaha.

Informed sources told ANI that Sami came under scanner due to his activities on cyberspace which revealed his intention to carry out suicide attacks in the country. He was in "association with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan". He was earlier also in contact with Khurasan-based Huzaifa Bakistani (Amir of Wilaya Hind who has since been killed).

During his interrogation, Jahanzaib Sami revealed that he was actively involved on various social media platforms calling on the Indian Muslims to unite and fight against the Indian establishment in protest against the CAA legislation, sources said.

Meanwhile, his wife Hina was also active on pro-IS social media platforms under the name of Catijah al Kashmiri/Hannabee and played a role of facilitator in spotting talents on cyberspace and further motivating them.