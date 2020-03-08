Maruthi Rao who got Dalit son-in-law killed in Miryalaguda, found dead

The love story of Miryalguda couple Amrutha and Pranay which ended in tragedy after the father of girl, Maruthi Rao, hired contract killers to eliminate Dalit son-in-law took an interesting turn on Sunday.

Maruthi Rao, the prime accused in the murder of 24-year-old Dalit boy Pranay in Miryalguda, was found dead inside a room at Arya Vaishya Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The police who found him dead in the room suspect suicide. However, they are not concluding anything yet and probing the reason for his arrival to Hyderabad. The body was sent to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for post mortem.

It may be recalled that Maruthi Rao, the deceased had paid Rs 1 crore to contract killers to get rid of Pranay, who hailed from Dalit community. Maruthi Rao was against his daughter Amrutha marrying Pranay. Pranay was killed just outside the hospital where the couple had gone to get a check-up done on Amrutha, who was pregnant at the time.

The police had named eight people in the chargesheet including Maruthi Rao.

Media men were quick to rush to Amrutha to get her reaction on her father's death. A calm and composed Amrutha told the press that she had cut off all communication with her father since the murder of her husband. She also said that the she learnt about her father's demise only through the media and was waiting for confirmation from her relatives before she could offer any more comments.