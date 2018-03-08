search on deccanchronicle.com
Four Rohingyas held by Balapur police for fake Aadhaar card

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Mar 8, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Inspector S. Mohan Reddy said that the four had managed to obtain the identity documents with the help of a few brokers in the city.
Hyderabad: Balapur Police on Wednesday arrested four Rohingyas, including a woman, for fraudulently obtaining identification documents including Aadhaar, Electoral Photo Identity Card, and driving licence. The arrested have been identified as Hameed Hussain, 21; Rajina Akhtar, 20; Haroon Ameen, 25; and Noor Alam, 22, all staying in Balapur camps.

Inspector S. Mohan Reddy said that the four had managed to obtain the identity documents with the help of a few brokers in the city. 

 

“The four persons managed to get the voter identity card and a driving licence with the help of a few brokers. They managed to get Aadhaar from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, a couple of years ago, during their stay there. We are trying to track down those who helped them,” the inspector said. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea of Rohingyas seeking education and healthcare on the lines of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who are given such facilities in Tamil Nadu.

