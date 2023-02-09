  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 08 Feb 2023 Six arrested for gan ...
Nation, Crime

Six arrested for gang rape of 14-year-old Dalit girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 8:20 am IST
The 14-year-old victim was reportedly trapped by a friend who is also a minor before being led to a house where the accused were present, according to the police. (Representational Image)
 The 14-year-old victim was reportedly trapped by a friend who is also a minor before being led to a house where the accused were present, according to the police. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with the gangrape of a teenage Dalit girl on February 4.  A minor girl who helped the accused in the crime was also arrested.

The 14-year-old victim was reportedly trapped by a friend who is also a minor before being led to a house where the accused were present, according to the police. The accused started acting improperly with the victim after locking her in a room. She was made to drink sedative-laced soft beverages while being sexually assaulted.

The arrested were identified as Kommu Rahul, 21, Mannena Nitin, 19, Gaali Deekshit, 19, Deshamoni Mallesh, 18, Sama Pavan, 18, and Mettu Raj Kumar, 18. The accused have been sent to judicial remand, said Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone. The minor girl was sent to the Juvenile Home for Girls.

Police stated that on the night of February 4, the victim went to a pharmacy to buy medicines. Meanwhile, her friend met the victim at the medical store and took her to her aunt’s house. Later they went to the victim's house, gave medicines at home. The victim’s friend then took her to Bhoiguda under the pretext of a friend’s birthday party.

The victim's friend and one of the accused remained in one room after they arrived at the home where the party was meant to be taking place, but the victim was coerced into entering into the room with the other accused.

They started misbehaving with her and touching her inappropriately. Later, they gave the victim sedative-laced drinks and raped her. Her mother approached the Chatrinaka police and lodged a complaint on February 5.

Police picked up her friend and, through her, arrested the five boys who had raped her based on the information she provided. The victim was sent to the Bharosa centre for medical examination and counselling.

...
Tags: chatrinaka police, gangrape case, judicial remand, pharmacy, birthday party, medical examination, bharosa centre
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A SP rank officer in Delhi is closely following the developments in connection with the case. — Representational Image/DC

MLA poachgate case: CBI sends one more reminder to CS

Telangana High Court (PTI)

HC rejects TS interim plea in poachgate case

Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy had suffered a heart attack earlier too and had been hospitalised in Bengaluru for three days. He got elected as an MLA from Udayagiri while with Congress party in 2004 and 2009. He later switched loyalties to YSR Congress and won from Udayagiri in 2019.

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati suffers heart attack, stable

The court observed that if the funds were diverted from one account to another for some reason, they should be restored to the original account later, to serve the purpose for which they were released. “Funds are not supposed to be misused.” the bench said. (Representional Image)

HC asks AP why diversion of gram panchayat funds



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Woman dies after being dragged for 4 km by car in Delhi

Screengrab of the video showing the woman being dragger by a car. (Photo: Twitter)

Nowhera Sheik case: ED attaches Rs 78 crore worth properties

Four years back, in 2018, the ED had registered a money laundering case against Nowhera Sheik and others. (Representational Image)

Telangana student shot at in Chicago mass violence, out of danger

Koppala Sai Charan. (By Arrangement)

FDA takes action against 144 establishments since April

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Deshmukh said raids were conducted in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which are part of the Konkan division.. (Representational image)

Fire breaks out at new Secretariat in Hyderabad

Electrical works were in progress and some plastic material dumped in the ground floor caught fire. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->