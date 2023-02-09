Six arrested for gang rape of 14-year-old Dalit girl

The 14-year-old victim was reportedly trapped by a friend who is also a minor before being led to a house where the accused were present, according to the police. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with the gangrape of a teenage Dalit girl on February 4. A minor girl who helped the accused in the crime was also arrested.

The 14-year-old victim was reportedly trapped by a friend who is also a minor before being led to a house where the accused were present, according to the police. The accused started acting improperly with the victim after locking her in a room. She was made to drink sedative-laced soft beverages while being sexually assaulted.

The arrested were identified as Kommu Rahul, 21, Mannena Nitin, 19, Gaali Deekshit, 19, Deshamoni Mallesh, 18, Sama Pavan, 18, and Mettu Raj Kumar, 18. The accused have been sent to judicial remand, said Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone. The minor girl was sent to the Juvenile Home for Girls.

Police stated that on the night of February 4, the victim went to a pharmacy to buy medicines. Meanwhile, her friend met the victim at the medical store and took her to her aunt’s house. Later they went to the victim's house, gave medicines at home. The victim’s friend then took her to Bhoiguda under the pretext of a friend’s birthday party.

The victim's friend and one of the accused remained in one room after they arrived at the home where the party was meant to be taking place, but the victim was coerced into entering into the room with the other accused.

They started misbehaving with her and touching her inappropriately. Later, they gave the victim sedative-laced drinks and raped her. Her mother approached the Chatrinaka police and lodged a complaint on February 5.

Police picked up her friend and, through her, arrested the five boys who had raped her based on the information she provided. The victim was sent to the Bharosa centre for medical examination and counselling.