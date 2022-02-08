Tourist spots see hard drugs in Visakhapatnam district

Visakhapatnam: Use of intoxicant drugs by youths is rampant in the tourist spots in rural and agency areas of Visakhapatnam district.

Police usually detain people consuming ganja in tourist spots, but the use of banned substances like MDMA or ecstasy was noticed for the first time outside the city, in a recent raid by cops in a private resort.

Cops said there is strengthened vigilance in all isolated places and hotels with a view to checking illegal activities.

In a recent case, four drug users including three from Vizag city got into a resort in a tourist spot at Kondakarlova in Visakhapatnam Rural. Within 20 minutes, the police went in and detained them.

One of the accused, Tangeti Bharat, involved in theft and ganja cases, procured the substance — said to be MDMA — from Goa. He invited three of his friends to the resort in Yelamanchilli area, according to the police.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, circle inspector Venkata Ramana said cops found the drug was procured from Goa.

The prime accused went to Goa to purchase the drug and came to the resort with his friends to have it. Police seized five grams of the banned substance valued at Rs 15,000.

“This is the first time we noticed an instance of drug abuse in rural areas. The users said they selected this place because it is peaceful. We have alerted all the resorts and tourism centres here to keep a watch. We will also hold a meeting with them on Tuesday,” the police officer said.

MDMA is a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes. This drug can take at least one hour for effect that would last for nearly five to six hours.