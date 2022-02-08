Nation Crime 08 Feb 2022 Cockfighter bleeds t ...
Nation, Crime

Cockfighter bleeds to death, cut at ankle by rooster blade

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 7:18 am IST
The rooster, with a sharp knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic. In the process, the blade slashed the ankle of 37-year-old Gangulaiah
Sources said the illegal cockfight was held by relatives of former MLA Kalicherla Prabhakar Reddy as part of ceremonies to mark the 11th day of his death. The Peddamandyam police are, however, yet to confirm this. — DC file image
 Sources said the illegal cockfight was held by relatives of former MLA Kalicherla Prabhakar Reddy as part of ceremonies to mark the 11th day of his death. The Peddamandyam police are, however, yet to confirm this. — DC file image

TIRUPATI: A villager was accidentally killed by a rooster during an illegal cockfight in the Chittoor district, police said on Monday. The illegal practice continues in the state despite a ban imposed by the Supreme Court. 

During the event on Sunday, the rooster, with a sharp knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic. In the process, the blade slashed the ankle of 37-year-old Gangulaiah, a resident of Mudivedu cross in Kurabalakota mandal. The incident happened at Parusha Thopu premises on the outskirts of Kalicherla village in Peddamandyam mandal.

 

Sources said the illegal cockfight was held by relatives of former MLA Kalicherla Prabhakar Reddy as part of ceremonies to mark the 11th day of his death. The Peddamandyam police are, however, yet to confirm this.   

According to DSP Ravi Manohara Chary, Gangulaiah while witnessing the show was severely injured at Parusha Thopu on Sunday afternoon. He started bleeding heavily and died on the way to hospital. Peddamandyam police registered a case. Thirteen persons have been arrested. 

Manohara Chary said roosters have been kept under police care and would be produced in court as evidence. “Those who organised or participated in the cockfight would be held responsible for Gangulaiah's death,” he said. 

 

Meanwhile, cockfights have become common in the state and the neighbouring states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka despite the countrywide ban on it since 1960. Animal rights activists have for long been campaigning against the illegal practice, organised as part of festivals.

Cockfights are often held under indirect patronage of local politicians and involve large-scale betting and money transactions.

On February 23, 2021, a rooster used in a cockfight caused a villager’s death in a similar manner in Lothunur of Gollapalli mandal in Jagtial district. During the Sankranti festivities in 2020, a man died when the knife tied to a rooster pierced his thigh during a cockfight in Pragadavaram of Chintalapudi mandal in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

 

...
Tags: rooster knife slashes villager ankle
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 08 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Amit Shah to visit ‘Statue of Equality’ today

A few days ago, Raju helped his friend Sai Kumar, who was in love with a girl, by providing accommodation to them. Later, a case was registered under POCSO Act against the accused based on a complaint by the girl and her parents. The accused were arrested and shifted to jail from where they were released on bail. — Representational image/DC

Four ‘armed’ burglars arrested in Siddipet, Rs 34 lakh recovered

Dr BR Shamanna, an epidemiologist and professor at School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, said though infectivity of the BA.2 virus appeared to be very high, it was not causing anything serious. — AP Image

Sub-lineage of Omicron quite high across Telangana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

Congress to join M K Stalin's forum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone

Actor Dileep (ANI)

Actor Dileep, others appear before Crime Branch

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the IPC (DC file photo)

Delhi Court rejects bail plea of Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi

‘Bulli Bai’ app case accused Neeraj Bishnoi. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->