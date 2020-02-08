Nation Crime 08 Feb 2020 AP sets up Disha pol ...
Nation, Crime

AP sets up Disha police station for speedy justice to rape victims

ANI
Published Feb 8, 2020, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2020, 5:40 pm IST
The Disha Act is for ensuring women's safety, said AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Disha Act is aimed at providing speedy justice to rape victims by punishing the culprits at a faster pace, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Reddy, who was speaking after inaugurating the first Disha Police Station, said: "Woman safety is our government's priority. The Disha Act is for ensuring women's safety."

 

Home Minister M Sucharita along with other ministers and MLAs also took part in the workshop held at Adikavi Nannaya University. Disha app, which is intended to help the women in distress, was also launched on the occasion.

The rape and murder of a vet near Hyderabad in December last year had become an issue of national outrage.
Reddy said: "Most of crimes against women are taking place under the influence of liquor.

Everybody wants to punish the demons, but it is not so easy. Crimes against women will reduce only when there is a fear of punishment for crimes."
"Nirbhaya incident happened eight years ago, but the culprits are not punished till date. Under the Disha Act, the investigation will be completed within seven days and the accused will be punished within 21 days," he said.

Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, Disha Special Officers Kritika Sukla, IAS, and Deepika Mandava Patil, IPS, were also present on the occasion.

Andhra Pradesh government is planning to set up 18 Disha Police stations in the state. Each station will comprise two Deputy Superintendents of Police, two Circle Inspectors, five Sub-Inspectors, Constables, one cyber expert, and two data entry operators.

Tags: ys jagan mohan, disha police station, andhra pradesh


