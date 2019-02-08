search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

VVIP Chopper case: Christian Michel moves Delhi court seeking bail

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 2:51 pm IST
Michel is along with the alleged middlemen Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are being probed in the case by the ED and CBI.
Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 last year. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 last year. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, moved a Delhi court Friday seeking bail in cases by the CBI and the ED, saying the chargesheet against him was not filed within the stipulated time frame of 60 days.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought the agencies' reply by February 12, when the court will hear the matter. The bail application said that the probe is complete. "Since, the chargesheet was not filed against him within the stipulated 60-day period under section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The probe is complete. I'm in custody since December 22, 2018," Michel said in the petition.

 

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year. On January 5, Michel was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

...
Tags: christian michel, agustawestland, vvip chopper case, cbi, ed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Singh said, 'Maybe this is an abusive remark towards 'Jhansi ki Rani.' She can be a Putana (demon), who has destroyed the whole West Bengal. She can become Kim Jong-un, who can kill those who speak against her.' (Photo: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee not Jhansi Ki Rani, but Kim Jong-un of North Korea: Giriraj Singh

“The note was about sovereign guarantees and general terms and conditions,

Defence Ministry not objected to pricing part in Rafale deal: Ex-defence secy

Ahmed Patel said, 'Kolkatta to Chennai, Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari cannot be termed as grand adulteration but diversity of a nation. Those who are mocking this diversity will get a fitting reply from the people of this country.' (Photo: PTI)

PM mocked India’s diversity by terming Grand Alliance as 'mahamilavat': Ahmed Patel

Lalu Yadav is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lalu Yadav flays Nitish Kumar over SC order in Muzaffarpur sex scandal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
 

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
 

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

Woody Allen has filed a $68 million suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of canceling a film deal because of a "baseless" decades-old allegation that he sexually abused his daughter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi man stabbed to death in front of wife by 'drunk' friends

In her complaint, the victim's wife told police that Deepak returned home from Haridwar after a trip on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

5-year-old girl kidnapped, raped, murdered in central Mumbai

Autopsy at the state-run JJ Hospital revealed that she had been raped. (Representational Image)

Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of daughter for refusing marriage proposal

The woman’s daughter told police that she was killed in front of her by one Shyam. Based on her statement, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: Filmmaking firm evades Rs 7.4 crore GST

It was found that the Telugu movie making firm was collecting GST on outward supplies made by them but was not remitting the same to government accounts.

Hyderabad: Priest jailed for raping minor

The accused was found guilty under Sections 3, 4, 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act, 2012, and under IPC Sections 376(2) and 506 and convicted under Section 235(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham