search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Muzaffarnagar riots: Life imprisonment to all 7 convicts

ANI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
The seven convicts are accused of killing two people named Gaurav and Sachin, and rioting in Kawal village on August 27, 2013.
The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless. (Photo: PTI)
 The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless. (Photo: PTI)

Muzaffarnagar: A local court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to all the seven convicts, accused of killing two people in Kawal village in an attack which is believed to have triggered the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The seven convicts - Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Jahangir, Afzal and Iqbal - are accused of killing two people named Gaurav and Sachin, and rioting in Kawal village on August 27, 2013.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, a local court in Muzaffarnagar had convicted the seven people in connection to the incident.

The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless.

The riots took place over a minor altercation between Hindu and Muslim youths at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar district.

Described as the "the worst violence in Uttar Pradesh in recent history," the 2013 riots saw the Indian Army deployed in the state for the first time in 20 years.

...
Tags: muzaffarnagar riots, indian army
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar


Latest From Nation

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gujjars start dharna demanding reservation by sitting on railway tracks in Rajasthan

She added: 'From RBI to CBI, why is everybody saying bye-bye to him (Prime Minister Modi)?' (Photo: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi, calls him 'mad-dy babu'

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday mocked the Modi government for announcing support of Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers when it allegedly wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists. (File Photo)

Modi govt wrote off 3.5 lakh crore debt of industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

'Show your real face': Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Lalu Yadav flays Nitish Kumar over SC order in Muzaffarpur sex scandal

Lalu Yadav is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases. (Photo: File | PTI)

VVIP Chopper case: Christian Michel moves Delhi court seeking bail

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 last year. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Delhi man stabbed to death in front of wife by 'drunk' friends

In her complaint, the victim's wife told police that Deepak returned home from Haridwar after a trip on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

5-year-old girl kidnapped, raped, murdered in central Mumbai

Autopsy at the state-run JJ Hospital revealed that she had been raped. (Representational Image)

Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of daughter for refusing marriage proposal

The woman’s daughter told police that she was killed in front of her by one Shyam. Based on her statement, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.(Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham