Hyderabad: SHO booked for cheating NRI, forgery

Hyderabad: Station house officers (SHOs) have recently been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, with an increasing number of complaints filed against them for various offences. Incidentally the Vanasthalipuram police have filed charges against the three SHOs.

In the latest case, the Vanasthalipuram police registered a forgery and cheating against Amberpet SHO Peram Sudhakar and his associate Rajesh Goud for allegedly defrauding an NRI of Rs 55 lakh.

Previously, two SHOs were booked in the same police station; one was dismissed in a rape and kidnapping case while the other was suspended for assaulting a Vanasthalipuram police constable while intoxicated.

In the latest case, Vyajayanth, an NRI, filed a complaint against Sudhakar and his Goud, a suspended revenue department official, alleging that they had collected Rs 55 lakh from him in a land dispute involving a 10-acre plot of land in Kandukur village.

According to the complaint, Goud tricked Vyajayanth by falsely claiming that he (Goud) would be appointed revenue divisional officer of Kandukur village and would help the NRI in settling the land dispute.

The NRI claimed that he deposited Rs 55 lakh into the SHO's account but later discovered that the 10-acre land was registered in the name of someone else. He approached the Vanasthalipuram police on Sunday.

The police registered a case under sections 420 and 465 of IPC (cheating and forgery) against Sudhakar and Rajesh. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Sudhakar was involved in cheating the NRI, a police officer disclosed.

Earlier, the Vanasthalipuram police booked cases against Marredpally SHO Koratla Nageswara Rao, who was dismissed from service on charges of attempt to murder, kidnap, and raping a woman in July.

On November 10 last year, the Vanasthalipuram police booked cases against another SHO, Guntrapally Raju, under IPC Sections 353, 427, and 332 for assaulting a Vanasthalipuram police constable while intoxicated. He was later suspended.

"We are waiting for the report from the Rachakonda police commissioner. Based on the report we can come to a conclusion about further action," C.V. Anand, city police commissioner, told Deccan Chronicle.