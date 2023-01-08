  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 08 Jan 2023 Hyderabad: SHO booke ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: SHO booked for cheating NRI, forgery

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 8, 2023, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2023, 8:51 am IST
Amberpet station house officer Peram Sudhakar. (Photo: DC)
 Amberpet station house officer Peram Sudhakar. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Station house officers (SHOs) have recently been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, with an increasing number of complaints filed against them for various offences. Incidentally the Vanasthalipuram police have filed charges against the three SHOs.

In the latest case, the Vanasthalipuram police registered a forgery and cheating against Amberpet SHO Peram Sudhakar and his associate Rajesh Goud for allegedly defrauding an NRI of Rs 55 lakh.

Previously, two SHOs were booked in the same police station; one was dismissed in a rape and kidnapping case while the other was suspended for assaulting a Vanasthalipuram police constable while intoxicated.

In the latest case, Vyajayanth, an NRI, filed a complaint against Sudhakar and his Goud, a suspended revenue department official, alleging that they had collected Rs 55 lakh from him in a land dispute involving a 10-acre plot of land in Kandukur village.

According to the complaint, Goud tricked Vyajayanth by falsely claiming that he (Goud) would be appointed revenue divisional officer of Kandukur village and would help the NRI in settling the land dispute.

The NRI claimed that he deposited Rs 55 lakh into the SHO's account but later discovered that the 10-acre land was registered in the name of someone else. He approached the Vanasthalipuram police on Sunday.

The police registered a case under sections 420 and 465 of IPC (cheating and forgery) against Sudhakar and Rajesh. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Sudhakar was involved in cheating the NRI, a police officer disclosed.

Earlier, the Vanasthalipuram police booked cases against Marredpally SHO Koratla Nageswara Rao, who was dismissed from service on charges of attempt to murder, kidnap, and raping a woman in July.

On November 10 last year, the Vanasthalipuram police booked cases against another SHO, Guntrapally Raju, under IPC Sections 353, 427, and 332 for assaulting a Vanasthalipuram police constable while intoxicated. He was later suspended.

"We are waiting for the report from the Rachakonda police commissioner. Based on the report we can come to a conclusion about further action," C.V. Anand, city police commissioner, told Deccan Chronicle.

...
Tags: station house officer, vanasthalipuram police station, vanasthalipuram police, kidnapping case, police constable, nri, revenue department officials, cheating case, forgery case, marredpally sho booked, marredpally sho, rachakonda police commissioner, hyderabad police commissioner c.v. anand, hyderabad news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Revanth Reddy presented Zareen with a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as a token of appreciation, at an event at Nizam Club.–– DC File Image

Congress felicitates Nikhat Zareen, demands recognition from govt

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law

A local court in Ongole of Prakasam district has sentenced 47 persons to two-day imprisonment for drunken driving.––Representational Image

47 jailed for drunk driving in Ongole



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Woman dies after being dragged for 4 km by car in Delhi

Screengrab of the video showing the woman being dragger by a car. (Photo: Twitter)

Conman from Hyderabad pulls off Rs. 7 cr. investment heist

The funds from the current account operated by the firm in a private bank at Habsiguda, were diverted to individual accounts in small sums. (Representational Image)

FDA takes action against 144 establishments since April

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Deshmukh said raids were conducted in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which are part of the Konkan division.. (Representational image)

Cops empowered to fight drugs, narcotics

The Telangana police will be further strengthened to tackle increasing drugs and narcotics related crimes in the state with a two-pronged strategy. (Twitter)

Two international drug peddlers nabbed in joint operation

Both the peddlers were caught red-handed by police while they were waiting near RK Puram bridge in Neredmet to hand over the drugs to customers. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->