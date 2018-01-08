search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara harassed, 1 held

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 1:22 am IST
The police then traced the number to West Bengal’s Midnapore district, and immediately sent a team to arrest the accused.
Sara Tendulkar (right) and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo:AP)
 Sara Tendulkar (right) and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo:AP)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police arrested a 32-year-old man from West Bengal on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, 20. 

Mr Tendulkar’s personal assistant had registered a complaint with Bandra police after the Tendulkar household kept receiving calls on the landline, where the accused, Debkumar Maity, allegedly made lewd comments about Ms Tendulkar and threatened to abduct her. The police then traced the number to West Bengal’s Midnapore district, and immediately sent a team to arrest the accused.

 

According to the police, Maity, a Class XII dropout, is said to be mentally unstable and currently unemployed. They said Sara herself had never spoken to him.

A police officer on the condition of anonymity said, “The police already had the number, and hence tracking his address and arresting him was no big task. A police team from Mumbai got in touch with Midnapore’s local police and arrested Maity from his residence on Saturday.”

Tags: mumbai police, sachin tendulkar, west bengal, harassing
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ketchup sachet found piercing intestine of woman diagnosed for bowel disease

The procedure led to the discovery of pieces of plastic packaging coming from a sachet of Heinz tomato ketchup (Photo: AP)
 

Doctors recommend spicy food and loose clothes to avoid cold hands and feet

Not being able to warm up quickly after coming home from the cold and noticing changes in skin colour can mean something far more serious (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)
 

Democracy needed me: Indian-American woman to run for US Congress

Ms Miller, 53, is currently a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for which she first elected in 2010. (Photo: Facebook/ @ArunaMillerForCongress)
 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: Man repeatedly rapes girl for 1 yr, films act, uses it to blackmail her

The accused threatened the girl of uploading the video on internet if he informed anyone about the incident. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: Car broken open, Rs 20 lakh DD stolen

The Rajendranagar police, which is investigating the case, had traced the documents and handed them over to the victim. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Two rape minor girl, film the act

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and also under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC&STs Act.

Indira Canteen staffer alleges sexual harassment

A woman staffer of an Indira Canteen in Bandepalya has lodged a complaint with the local police that her supervisor was sexually harassing her.

Hyderabad: Refused biryani, 10 attack hotel owner

The whole episode was recorded in the CCTV. Raza, who suffered severe injuries on his head, alerted the police. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham