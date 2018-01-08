search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Guntur: Woman kills hubby for lover, smiles at press meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 2:01 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 2:01 am IST
The accused woman was seen smiling without remorse during the press meet after the incident which left the police and public aghast.
Srividya was barred from meeting Veeraiah after the marriage. Srividya decided to kill her husband Narendra to continue the relationship with her lover.
 Srividya was barred from meeting Veeraiah after the marriage. Srividya decided to kill her husband Narendra to continue the relationship with her lover.

Guntur: The police arrested a woman for murdering her husband to continue her illegal relationship with her sister’s husband at Narasaraopeta of Guntur district.

The accused woman was seen smiling without remorse during the press meet after the incident which left the police and public aghast.

 

According to the police, N. Narendra, 27, a native of Ponugupadu of Phirangipuram Mandal working as security guard in a sugar factory, got married with his uncle’s daughter Srividya in 2013. Srividya had illegal relationship with her ‘Baava’ G. Veeraiah Chowdary alias Vasu of Avulamanda village in Prakasam district.

Srividya was barred from meeting Veeraiah after the marriage. Srividya decided to kill her husband Narendra to continue the relationship with her lover.

Narasaraopeta DSP K. Nageswara Rao said that Srividya and Veeraiah plotted to kill Narendra with the help of G. Balaraju of Valaparla village and P. Chowdaiah who took Narendra to an isolated place and offered alcohol laced with cyanide to Narendra and Balaraju threw his body on the banks of a canal. 

Tags: guntur police, brutal murder
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ketchup sachet found piercing intestine of woman diagnosed for bowel disease

The procedure led to the discovery of pieces of plastic packaging coming from a sachet of Heinz tomato ketchup (Photo: AP)
 

Doctors recommend spicy food and loose clothes to avoid cold hands and feet

Not being able to warm up quickly after coming home from the cold and noticing changes in skin colour can mean something far more serious (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)
 

Democracy needed me: Indian-American woman to run for US Congress

Ms Miller, 53, is currently a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for which she first elected in 2010. (Photo: Facebook/ @ArunaMillerForCongress)
 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: Man repeatedly rapes girl for 1 yr, films act, uses it to blackmail her

The accused threatened the girl of uploading the video on internet if he informed anyone about the incident. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: Car broken open, Rs 20 lakh DD stolen

The Rajendranagar police, which is investigating the case, had traced the documents and handed them over to the victim. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Two rape minor girl, film the act

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and also under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC&STs Act.

Indira Canteen staffer alleges sexual harassment

A woman staffer of an Indira Canteen in Bandepalya has lodged a complaint with the local police that her supervisor was sexually harassing her.

Hyderabad: Refused biryani, 10 attack hotel owner

The whole episode was recorded in the CCTV. Raza, who suffered severe injuries on his head, alerted the police. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham