Guntur: Woman kills hubby for lover, smiles at press meet

Srividya was barred from meeting Veeraiah after the marriage. Srividya decided to kill her husband Narendra to continue the relationship with her lover.

Guntur: The police arrested a woman for murdering her husband to continue her illegal relationship with her sister’s husband at Narasaraopeta of Guntur district.

The accused woman was seen smiling without remorse during the press meet after the incident which left the police and public aghast.

According to the police, N. Narendra, 27, a native of Ponugupadu of Phirangipuram Mandal working as security guard in a sugar factory, got married with his uncle’s daughter Srividya in 2013. Srividya had illegal relationship with her ‘Baava’ G. Veeraiah Chowdary alias Vasu of Avulamanda village in Prakasam district.

Narasaraopeta DSP K. Nageswara Rao said that Srividya and Veeraiah plotted to kill Narendra with the help of G. Balaraju of Valaparla village and P. Chowdaiah who took Narendra to an isolated place and offered alcohol laced with cyanide to Narendra and Balaraju threw his body on the banks of a canal.