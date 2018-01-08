Drunk driver in Hyderabad rams car into triple riders, 1 dead

Hyderabad: A drunk driver rammed his car into three women on a scooter, causing the death of one of them and injuring the other two at about 1.15 am on Jubilee Hills Road No. 10. Jubilee Hills police nabbed the driver, Vishnu Vardhan, owner of Bright Spots play school.

The victim was identified as D. Masthani of Srinagar colony, and the survivors Anusha and Anusha Reddy.

“Vishnu Vardhan was returning from his friend’s place in Kondapur in his SUV (TS 09 EV 7707),” said Jubilee Hills inspector K. Purna Chander, adding that he was in an inebriated condition.

Upon reaching Road No. 10, he lost control over the wheel and rammed into the scooter.

“He sped away after the accident. After driving for about 1 km, he rammed his car into a road divider on the right side,” the inspector said.

The breathalyser gave a reading of 200 mg, the police said.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the women to hospital for treatment. “Masthani died while undergoing treatment and Anusha is said to be in a critical condition. Anusha Reddy is out of danger,” said the official. Anusha and Masthani reside at Srinagar Colony and Anusha Reddy at Kukatpally.

The trio, none of whom was wearing a helmet, was returning to Srinagar Colony from Kukatpally, police said.

According to sources, the SUV was registered in the name of one C. Bhagyalakshmi, wife of Ravinder, resident of SR Nagar.

Police arrested Vishnu Vardhan under IPC Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Sections 377 and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act.