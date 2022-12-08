  
Nation, Crime

Ignoring tenant verification can land in you trouble, warn police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 8:49 am IST
Locations used for human trafficking, gambling, and the storage/sale of illegal narcotics are under surveillance. (Representational Photo: DC)
 Locations used for human trafficking, gambling, and the storage/sale of illegal narcotics are under surveillance. (Representational Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Property owners must cross-check their tenants' backgrounds and activities when renting/leasing because if and when a crime is committed, the property may be seized by the police.

According to officials, locations used for human trafficking, gambling, and the storage/sale of illegal narcotics are under surveillance. Because criminals in such rackets frequently shift their base to evade cops, rented houses and properties are their easiest option to operate because they can simply move to a different location. "The procedure is that after a FIR is filed, we make certain that steps are taken to seize the property and prevent it from being misused again. A district magistrate level official must sign and issue an order under Section 133 of the CrPC to seize property. Officials working on the case can seize the location using orders issued by Commissioners of a police commissionerate, who are  designated as additional district magistrates,” said a top official. If an Investigation Officer (IO) is successful in proving that the house or premise in question was used for illegal activities, the property, including movable and immovable property, can be seized, and bank accounts can be frozen, he explained. "The public is advised to verify the tenant's antecedents before renting out their building, flat, or house." If anyone has information about any illegal activities, they should contact local police, dial 100, or send a message to the WhatsApp number - 9490617444," the police added.

Tags: property owners, hyderabad police, tenant verification
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


