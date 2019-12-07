Nation Crime 07 Dec 2019 With 90 per cent bur ...
Nation, Crime

With 90 per cent burns, Unnao victim is very critical

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 7, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 2:13 am IST
One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back.
One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in Thursday morning’s attack were arrested within hours and the victim airlifted in the evening from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi. (Representional Image)
NEW DELHI: The rape survivor from Unnao, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here, is extremely critical and on ventilator, doctors attending to her said on Friday.

“The condition of the patient is extremely critical and she is on ventilator. Even her vitals are very low,” said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

 

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday provided a “green corridor” for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.  

“We have set up a dedicated ICU room for the patient. A team of doctors are consistently monitoring her health condition,” Dr Sunil Gupta, medical superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, said.

The rape survivor suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two of the rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in Thursday morning’s attack were arrested within hours and the victim airlifted in the evening from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi.

The five men, who have been arrested for the alleged assault on her life, are Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi.

Of the five, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi are accused in the rape case. One of them was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

Meanwhile, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow to probe the Unnao incident.

“I visited the spot in Unnao on Thursday evening and constituted a five-member SIT led by Unnao ASP Vinod Pandey. The team will probe all aspects of the case and submit a report to me,” Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said on Friday.

He, however, did not disclose the time-frame given to the SIT to submit its report.     — PTI

