6-year-old girl locked in bathroom, raped by neighbour in Kolkata

Kolkata: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Kolkata's Garden Reach area after she was locked up in the bathroom of a building, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl.

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother, a senior officer said.

"The accused has been charged under the POCSO Act," he said.

Medical test report of the girl is awaited, police said, adding that further investigation is on.

