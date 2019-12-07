Nation Crime 07 Dec 2019 6-year-old girl lock ...
6-year-old girl locked in bathroom, raped by neighbour in Kolkata

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother, a senior officer said.
The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl. (Representational Image)
Kolkata: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Kolkata's Garden Reach area after she was locked up in the bathroom of a building, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl.

 

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother, a senior officer said.

"The accused has been charged under the POCSO Act," he said.

Medical test report of the girl is awaited, police said, adding that further investigation is on.

 

Tags: west bengal, rape, crime, crime against minor, pocso act
Location: India, West Bengal


