Contacts of VIPs found in bizman's phone, says police

HYDERABAD: The arrest of well-connected city businessman Aravind Agarwal, key accused in a gambling case, came as a surprise to many, especially his neighbours in Motilalnagar, Begumpet.

He is believed to have links with the rich and famous, including a city-based minister. Given that, few could explain his arrest.

Besides, the Begumpet police seized Agarwal’s mobile phone after his arrest and verified the data. The police, who refused to reply to questions on the issue, allegedly found contact numbers of political leaders and police officials saved on the mobile phone.

Sources said that around 11.30 pm on November 5, dozens of luxury cars were parked along the road leading to Maruthi Basera Apartments, where Agarwal stays, from the Begumpet main road. Parties with powerful people including a city-based minister were common enough, but this time there was an unusual rush of high-profile visitors to Agarwal’s flat on the fifth floor and the terrace.

"We were bursting crackers in front of our apartment. Suddenly, more than 10 police vehicles arrived at Maruthi Basera Apartments. We thought a VVIP had arrived to attend the function," said Sivanna, watchman of an adjacent apartment.

The Maruthi Basera watchman immediately locked the main gate, sources said. At least three policemen jumped the compound wall, caught hold of the watchman and another person, snatched the keys and opened the lock.

Policemen from the Task Force and law and order units went to the terrace and allegedly found more than 100 guests gambling and drinking. Though the police were tight-lipped, locals said the police allegedly seized huge cash and costly liquor.

One Srinu, who works at an independent house at Motilalnagar, said he saw police taking custody of a number of persons. Hours after the incident, Agarwal returned home. It was alleged that Agarwal’s proximity to a city-based minister, a regular at his parties, helped secure his early release.

"Political leaders, police officials, a city-based minister are regular visitors at Agarwal’s home," Srinu said.

A senior police officer, previously with the law and order unit, alleged that he had heard of Agarwal being a famous gambling organiser. However, no case has been registered against the shady businessman in the city limits.

After his arrest, the police made an FIR on five persons including Aravind Agarwal, 52, Jaffar Yousuf, 61, Siddharat Agarwal, 35, Bhageria Suryakanth, 53, and Abdul Ali Gilani, 69.