The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 07 Nov 2020 Delhi Police registe ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi Police registers case against Niira Radia, others for alleged loan fraud

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
Rejecting the allegations as baseless, Radia's firm said it had reported certain issues of 'misappropriation and maliceness' to the police
Niira Radia(R). (PTI)
  Niira Radia(R). (PTI)

New Delhi: The Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Nayati Healthcare's Niira Radia and four others for alleged embezzlement of over Rs 300 crore of bank loan, following a complaint filed by orthopaedic surgeon Rajiv Sharma from whom they had acquired two hospitals.

Rejecting the allegations as baseless, Nayati Healthcare said it had "duly reported" to the police certain issues of "misappropriation and maliceness" detected in a forensic audit of activities of the previous management under Sharma.

 

Sharma's OSL Healthcare, which had a hospital in south Delhi and an upcoming facility in Gurgaon, was acquired through Naarayani Investment Pvt Ltd and later renamed as Nayati Healthcare NCR.

According to the FIR dated November 4, Sharma has accused Naarayani Investment Pvt Ltd, Niira Radia, Karuna Menon, Satish Narula and Yateesh Wahaal of "cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts, fraud, forgery, embezzlement of funds" and other charges.

Police sources said all the charges are subject to investigation as of now.

 

In his complaint, Sharma has alleged that Naarayani had borrowed more than Rs 600 crore from various sources, including DHFL, and invested Rs 311 crore for acquiring a majority stake in Nayati Healthcare NCR.

After taking over management of the new entity, Naarayani and the four individuals got a loan of Rs 300 crore from Yes Bank for the development of a Gurgaon hospital, but instead, they siphoned off and embezzled the loan amount using fictitious transactions, Sharma alleged.

He further alleged that the accused also borrowed Rs 60 crore from Yes Bank for another hospital project, but embezzled that fund as well.

 

Sharma also alleged that the five accused wrongfully brought down his stake in Nayati Healthcare NCR from 49 per cent to 6.3 per cent in less than a year and increased their own stake to 93.7 per cent.

When contacted, a Nayati Healthcare spokesperson said, "The FIR is baseless and the allegations of Dr Sharma are also baseless."

The spokesperson further said, "Dr Sharma being a member of the board was a party and signatory to all the actions of the company. Due to differences that arose pursuant to conducting of a forensic audit of the activities of the previous management under Dr Sharma, certain issues of misappropriation and malicenses came to light."

 

"These issues were taken up with Dr Sharma and was duly reported to the police in the form of a complaint," it said.

The spokesperson also said, "Nayati Healthcare NCR remains committed to cooperating with investigations and reposes its full faith in the investigating agency. All evidence of the forensic audit that demonstrates act of misappropriation by Dr Sharma has been provided to the police."

Nayati Healthcare, set up a few years ago by PR consultant-turned-entrepreneur Radia, had in 2018 announced acquisition of 51 per cent stake in OSL Healthcare, which was at that time headed by Sharma.

 

Nayati also has other hospitals including in Mathura and Agra.

...
Tags: niira radia, nayati healthcare, rajiv sharma, loan fraud


Latest From Nation

A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field, on the outskirts of Mohali, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (PTI)

30 farmers booked in UP's Fatehpur district for stubble burning

US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris (AFP)

Kamala Harris set to be the new US Vice President: What would it mean for India?

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel.

Customs Act violation: Kerala Minister K T Jaleel summoned

People wait in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)

Delhi overtakes Kerala, Maharashtra as highest contributor to new COVID cases



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

India slams UN official's remark on Hathras case

Students during a protest rally in Kolkata over the gangrape of a 19 year old Dalit girl in hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. — PTI photo

Deepika, Shraddha and Sara face NCB probe in Mumbai

Actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the interrogation. (PTI)

AP CM Jagan urges court to hear CBI cases

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

BJP demands CBI inquiry after its worker shot dead in West Bengal

BJP Titagarh councillor Manish Shukla, who was shot dead on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/BJP Bengal)

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham