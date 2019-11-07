TN student stab warden to death after complaint to parents over absence

An engineering student in Tamil Nadu allegedly stabbed his hostel warden to death after he complained to his parents about his absence from college, the police said. (Representational Image)

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli.

G Venkataraman, 45, suffered stab injuries in the abdomen and throat and died while he was being taken to a hospital. The police have arrested the student.

According to police, the student did not attend the college and was absent from the hostel for four days recently without informing authorities.

The student was scolded by his parents after the warden's complaint. Furious, he got into a fight with the warden and stabbed him to death.

