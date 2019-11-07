Nation Crime 07 Nov 2019 Hyderabad: Husband s ...
Hyderabad: Husband stabs wife to death

Published Nov 7, 2019
Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in front of her two children and other family members at her house in Habeebanagar over disputes on investing the money on a property.

Disputes arose between Tahera and her husband over purchasing a house as Saleem had sold part off the property. On Tuesday night, the couple quarrelled over the issue, during which Saleem picked up a butcher’s knife and attacked his wife.

Their daughters and other family members tried to stop him, but he overpowered them and stabbed his wife in the stomach, killing her on the spot.

After the incident, he walked into the police station and surrendered. Goshamahal ACP, M. Narender Reddy, said, “The murder took place at around 8 am when his family members were present. The woman died on the spot.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is on.”

