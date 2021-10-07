AP HC directs CBI to probe accused living abroad for jibes against judges

Vijayawada: The AP High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to inquire into the activities of an NRI living abroad and making objectionable remarks against judges on the social media platforms.

The court also asked the central agency to ensure there is no repetition of such attacks on the judiciary in future.

A division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Kongara Vijayalakshmi held a hearing on Wednesday on the progress of the CBI probe in the case of some individuals targeting judges via social media.

The CBI told the court that it has arrested five accused in the case and filed the charge sheets.

The court observed that though the progress in the case on the accused living within the country was satisfactory, there was no such progress in relation to the accused living abroad.

The court directed the CBI to come up with steps to curb repetition of such practices in future and posted the case for its next hearing on Oct. 28.