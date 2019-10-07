Nation Crime 07 Oct 2019 2,141 trees cut in A ...
Nation, Crime

2,141 trees cut in Aarey Colony, will construct Metro: MMRCL

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 7, 2019, 7:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 7:56 pm IST
MMRCL also claimed to have planted 23,846 trees and distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its 'green initiatives'.
The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)
 The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) cut down 2,141 trees in Aarey Colony between Friday and Saturday, the organisation said today, hours after the Apex Court ordered a stay on further cutting till its next hearing on October 21, NDTV reported.

The top court's ruling came after the Maharashtra government said it had already cut down the trees it needed to for its plan to clear 33 hectares of Aarey land for the construction of a car shed and depot.

 

"We respect the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court passed today. No future tree-felling activity at the car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony will be undertaken. Other works, including clearing of already felled trees, will continue," the statement read.

The MMRCL also said that construction of the buildings would continue as planned, confirming the state government's earlier interpretation of the top court order that only said "status quo (is) to be maintained... with respect to cutting of trees".

"Following the decision of the Hon'ble High Court on 4/10/19 upholding the permission of the Tree Authority the felling of 2,185 trees was undertaken on October 4 and October 5, 2019 and as on date 2,141 trees have been felled. These will be cleared from the site and subsequent construction activities will be carried out," an MMRCL spokesman added.

In its statement, MMRCL also claimed to have planted 23,846 trees and distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its "green initiatives".

Controversy over the felling of trees in Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon that has more than five lakh trees and is home to a wide variety of bird and animal species as well as 27 tribal villages, erupted on Friday after the Bombay High Court cancelled four petitions seeking to declare the area a forest.

The cutting began mere hours later, sparking protests from environmental activists and a stand-off with Mumbai Police that resulted in 29 people being arrested.

The Supreme Court had agreed to hear an urgent petition today despite Dussehra holidays after a group of law students wrote to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, urging him to "exercise his special jurisdiction and go out of the conventional way for stay on felling of trees in Aarey by Mumbai Authorities."

Activists have declared the cutting of trees "illegal", pointing to the fact that a mandatory 15-day notice period had not been observed after the grant of approval.

MMRCL chief Ashwini Bhide hit back at protestors' claims, calling them "propaganda" and pointing out that the original Tree Authority order had been issued on September 13. Bhide had earlier insisted Aarey was the best-suited site on "technical grounds".

The fight over Aarey has snowballed into a stand-off between the BJP and its ally the Shiv Sena, with Aaditya Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena youth wing Yuva Sena, declaring "... this bullying is not accepted".

Maharashtra is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on October 21 - the same day as the court's next hearing in this matter. The BJP and the Sena have announced they will fight the election together but Aarey could drive a wedge between the long-time allies.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP have publicly supported the felling of trees.

...
Tags: aarey, mumbai metro
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Clad in a saree and sporting sindur, Nusrat Jahan had attended Durga puja celebrations of Suruchi Sangha with her husband on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan in firing line of Muslim cleric for celebrating Durga puja

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)

Haste with which Maharashtra govt acted in Aarey condemnable: NCP

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Bridge in Junagadh collapses, several trapped

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

No issue in expressing the desire: Javadekar on Uddhav Thackeray's statement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash held in cheating case

During a verification of records and account statements since June 2019 by the new board of directors, it came to light that Mr Prakash and Mr Murthy fraudulently drew huge sums of money and also paid Clifford Pereira, abusing their authority and signing the instruments. (Photo: Representational)

Jewels heist: DCP rushes to Tiruvarur

The police have formed two more special teams under the leadership of Mr. Balakrishnan and Mr. Loganathan DIG of Police and Tiruchy respectively, to intensify their search and to nab the remaining culprits of the suspected group.

Chennai: Deepavali chit fund fraud busted

He issued chits worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and usually distributed prizes towards the end of September. However, he did not give any prizes even after the start of October this year. When contacted by the residents, he said that there was a shortage in stock and even requested them to wait for a day or two.

CBI asks Supreme Court to cancel arrest shield granted to ex-Kolkata police chief

Rajeev Kumar, a senior Indian Police Service officer is considered close to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Real estate broker held for forgery

Shaffic Ahmed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham