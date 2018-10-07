search on deccanchronicle.com
Odisha: Principal arrested for sexually assaulting class 5 student

ANI
Published Oct 7, 2018, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
The incident came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which a complaint was lodged against the accused.
The arrested headmaster, however, has denied the allegations and claimed it to be a conspiracy against him. (Representational Image)
Kalahandi: A principal of a Odisha school was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl student.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's parents, the accused summoned the minor girl, who is a class 5th student in his office during recess and demanded her to massage his legs. He then later went on to assault the 10-year-old.

 

The incident came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which a complaint was lodged against the accused on Friday.

The arrested headmaster, however, has denied the allegations and claimed it to be a conspiracy against him.

More details awaited.

Tags: odisha school, crime against minors
Location: India, Odisha




