Nation, Crime

36 yr-old-man shot dead, his wife injured in Delhi’s Rohini area

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
The assailants shot at Amit and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.
New Delhi: A 36-year-old man was shot dead and his wife injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire on them in the Bawana area of Rohini, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 8:40 pm on Saturday.

 

The assailants shot at Amit and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

His wife Jyoti (34) also received a gunshot injury on the right side of the waist, they added. She was admitted to the Saroj Hospital near Madhuban Chowk, where her condition was stated to stable.

The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Jyoti has two children from her first marriage and she left her first husband Satpal nine years ago, they added.

