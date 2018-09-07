search on deccanchronicle.com
16-yr-old boy beaten to death for talking to girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Kanpur: A teenager was allegedly beaten to death by a group of boys for talking to the girlfriend of one of the accused persons in Kidwai Nagar locality, in Kanpur, the police said on Thursday.

The victim, a student of Class 11, was beaten up on Wednesday, said Anurag Mishra, the station house officer of Kidwai Nagar police station.

 

The 16-year-old boy was rushed to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim was friends with a girl living in his neighbourhood, but her boyfriend did not approve of girl talking to the boy frequently. The girl's boyfriend had warned the victim many times in the past to stay away, the SHO said.

On Wednesday evening, the teenager was spotted talking to the girl by her boyfriend who called his other friends and assaulted him, resulting in his death, the SHO added.

A case has been registered against the accused persons, he said.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur




