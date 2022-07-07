  
Nation Crime 07 Jul 2022
Nation, Crime

Chintamaneni prime accused in organising rooster fights

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 7, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Former Telugu Desam (TD) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been named as the main accused and organiser of the rooster fight betting at a mango grove in Patancheru by the Sangareddy police. (Photo: Facebook)
Hyderabad: Former Telugu Desam (TD) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been named as the main accused and organiser of the rooster fight betting at a mango grove in Patancheru by the Sangareddy police.

On Wednesday night, a team of police led by Patancheru deputy superintendent of police Bhim Reddy raided a mango grove where Prabhakar and others were organising roosters fights. “During the raid on Wednesday night, we arrested Akkinin Satish, Barala Srinivas, and 19 others. We seized Rs 13.12 lakh cash, 26 vehicles, 27 mobiles and 31 live roosters. We found that four of the roosters were dead on the premises. Prime accused Prabhakar has several contacts and is a well-known organiser of rooster fights,” said the official, adding that three special teams were formed to trace and nab him.

While the former MLA denied any involvement in the racket, the Sangareddy police department released CCTV footage of him leaving the location and formed three teams to arrest him. Chintamaneni Prabhakar, a former TD MLA from Denduluru in Andhra Pradesh, is a frequent organiser of such rooster fights, according to Bhim Reddy. According to the police official, the other organisers were Akkineni Satish, a contractor, Barala Srinivas, Krishnam Raju, and Muvva Nani alias Prakash.

Meanwhile, Chintamaneni Prabhakar took to social media to claim that "some people" are deliberately spreading false information about him and urged his opponents to deal with the issue politically rather than spewing venom with malicious intent.

...
Tags: chintamaneni prabhakar, rooster fights
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


