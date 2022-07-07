  
3 SIMI men arrested
Nation, Crime

3 SIMI men arrested for terror camps in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jul 7, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Police said that the three accused helped key accused Abdul Khadar for luring youth and joined in training centre to become as human suicide attackers. (PTI)
Hyderabad: A 52-year-old karate instructor with ties to the outlawed SIMI group was apprehended by the Nizamabad police on Wednesday and criminal charges were brought against him under the UAPA Act for allegedly training young people on how to become human suicide bombers.

Through his ‘Popular Front of India’ organisation, Abdul Khader, 52, a resident of Autonagar near the Osmania Masjid in Nizamabad town, allegedly trained young individuals from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to be human bombs. The police stated that Abdul Khader had connections with activists and members of the outlawed SIMI group who helped build the PFI organisation in order to recruit young people for training.

Following a tip-off, the Nizamabad VI town police conducted raids on the accused's residence and seized banners, books, and lethal weapons. The accused, who had ties to banned organisations, allegedly planned to incite communal tensions in sensitive areas across the two Telugu states, while also endangering the safety and integrity of the country by spreading fear among the people.

The police registered cases under section 120-A, 120 B (a criminal conspiracy), 153-A (any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) 141 (To overawe by criminal force, or show of criminal force) read with 34 and section 13 (1) (b) of unlawful activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

“At least 30 persons were being trained by the accused, both mentally and physically. He was involved in influencing young people to carry out suicide bombs across the nation. Both physically and mentally, they were getting ready,” the police stated.

Meanwhile, in continuation of probe, the Nizamabad police have arrested three more persons for training youth to make them as human suicide attackers. Based on confessional statements of key accused Abdul Khadar, police have arrested Shaik Shahdulla, 40, Gundaram, Nizam-abad, Mohammed Imran, 22, Nizamabad and Mohammed Abdul Mobin, Nizamabad.

Police said that the three accused helped key accused Abdul Khadar for luring youth and joined in training centre to become as human suicide attackers.

