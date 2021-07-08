Special court sentences TRS MLA Danam Nagender and driver for six months’ jail

Driver Raju was mentioned as the first accused and Nagender the second accused. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The special court trying criminal cases against MPs and MLAs found on Wednesday that TRS MLA from Khairatabad, Danam Nagender and his driver Chutny Raju were guilty of voluntarily assaulting a man and convicted and sentenced them for six months’ jail and a fine of Rs 1,000.

If they default in paying the fine, they should undergo another month’s imprisonment, said special court judge Varaprasad, who convicted the accused under section 323 of IPC.

On April 4, 2013, a case had been registered at Banjara Hills police station against Nagender, who was then a minister in the Congress government and his driver on a complaint from one Subba Rao.

According to Rao, he stopped his vehicle before a traffic signal. Raju came in another vehicle had an altercation with him over stopping at the signal. Both went to the police station. Nagender came to the police station where the driver attacked Rao.

Based on Rao’s complaint, a criminal case under sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against them. Driver Raju was mentioned as the first accused and Nagender the second accused.

After trial, the judge held both guilty under section 323 of the IPC. They were acquitted of the charge under section 506. However, the judge suspended the sentence for one month, giving them time to file an appeal against the conviction.