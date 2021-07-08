Nation Crime 07 Jul 2021 Special court senten ...
Nation, Crime

Special court sentences TRS MLA Danam Nagender and driver for six months’ jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 8, 2021, 3:07 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 9:29 am IST
Based on Rao’s complaint, a criminal case under sections 323 (assault) & 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against them
Driver Raju was mentioned as the first accused and Nagender the second accused. (DC Image)
 Driver Raju was mentioned as the first accused and Nagender the second accused. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The special court trying criminal cases against MPs and MLAs found on Wednesday that TRS MLA from Khairatabad, Danam Nagender and his driver Chutny Raju were guilty of voluntarily assaulting a man and convicted and sentenced them for six months’ jail and a fine of Rs 1,000.

If they default in paying the fine, they should undergo  another month’s  imprisonment, said special court judge Varaprasad, who convicted the accused  under section 323 of IPC.

 

On April 4, 2013, a case had been registered at Banjara Hills police station against Nagender, who was then a minister in the Congress government and his driver on a complaint from one Subba Rao.

According to Rao, he stopped his vehicle before a traffic signal. Raju came in another vehicle had an altercation with him over stopping at the signal. Both went to the police station. Nagender came to the police station where the driver attacked Rao.

Based on Rao’s complaint, a criminal case under sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against them. Driver Raju was mentioned as the first accused and Nagender the second accused.

 

After trial, the judge held both guilty under section 323 of the IPC. They were acquitted of the charge under section 506. However, the judge suspended the sentence for one month, giving them time to file an appeal against the conviction.

...
Tags: mla danam nagender
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India records 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

Two police officers were involved in torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan's false implication delayed India's cryo tech development: CBI

Virbhadra Singh was 87. (Photo: PTI)

Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies of post-COVID complications

The meeting was chaired by party president Pawan Kalyan and PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar. (DC Image/File)

Andhra-Telangana water dispute: Jana Sena to form committee of irrigation experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kidnapper cannot be sentenced for life if he treats victim well: SC

Supreme Court: (PTI)

Cop, spouse and daughter shot dead by militants in Pulwama

The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army. (Photo: Representational)

Youngster’s body chopped into pieces, buried by his lover’s father in AP

Disclosing the case details to this newspaper, Palamaner sub-division DSP Mr C.M. Gangaiah said the family members of the deceased lodged a missing complaint with Palamaner Police on 26th of this month after he went missing on May 22 night.

Covid deaths go uncounted as kin take bodies against medical advice in AP

This practice is very much prevalent in rural areas where family members take patients to hospitals in critical stage, and return with them when told there are no beds, oxygen or other facilities. (Representational Image/AFP)

Charred body of project staff found on IIT Madras campus

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham