Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 07 Jul 2019 Senior auditor at CA ...
Nation, Crime

Senior auditor at CAG stabbed to death in Delhi home while family slept

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 7, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
Anand Kumar Singh lived with his family, including three children in south east Delhi's Jaitpur area.
He worked at the Receipt & Dispatch section in the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure at IP Estate. (Photo: File | Representional Image)
 He worked at the Receipt & Dispatch section in the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure at IP Estate. (Photo: File | Representional Image)

New Delhi: A 43-year-old government employee, Anand Kumar Singh, who worked as a senior auditor at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General or CAG was stabbed to death inside his house in Delhi on Friday night.

Singh lived with his family, including three children in south east Delhi's Jaitpur area. Family members informed the police after they found his body early on Saturday morning.

 

Singh's body had multiple stab wounds, the police officials said, reported by NDTV, adding that the door to his house was open. None of the family members heard any break-in noise as they were asleep in their rooms, according to the police.

Singh's daughter said he had come home late at around 1 am. Family members found Singh's body at 3 in the morning, according to her.

Police officials said they found no evidence of any robbery and are trying to find out the motive behind the crime.

Apart from his daughter, Anand Kumar Singh also has two sons.

He worked at the Receipt & Dispatch section in the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure at IP Estate.

...
Tags: comptroller and auditor general, employee, stabbed, new delhi, jaitpur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Congress workers including party vice president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Security beefed up outside Sofitel hotel after Congress protest

‘As the newly purchased buses were manufactured in other states, they had Hindi stickers. However, we removed that before the buses are used by the public,’ Tamil Nadu transport department said in a press note. (Photo: ANI)

Outrage in TN after pictures of Hindi stickers in state buses go viral

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle for Monday. (Representational Images)

Cloudy sky, light rains keep mercury in check in Delhi

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. (Photo: File)

Infighting continues in party as Nirupam taunts Milind Deora on latter's resignation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: UNBEATABLE XI; Best players from the league stage of the tournament

An unbeatable dream-team of these players could defeat any other team. (Photo:AFP )
 

Kashmir's youngest trekker is three-year-old girl

(Photo: Representational video, AP)
 

DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles next month

"The pilot project (of CEIR) was carried out in Maharashtra," an official said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Abbas Ashraf: First youth to clinch Best International Look Award at Mr Asia contest

The Udhampur native has appealed to youngsters to participate in competitions to build confidence. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meghan Markle's father devastated; not invited for private royal ceremony

pictured alongside the couple and their 2-month son along with other Royal members including Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Poop-themed souvenirs: Japan’s newest tourist attraction

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

‘Real culprits’ will be caught soon: CM Khattar after meeting slain doctor's family

‘Today, I visited the family of Dr Rajiv Gupta and assured them that I have ordered an investigation and the real culprit will be caught soon,’ Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. (Photo: ANI)

Doctor in SUV shot dead by 3 masked men on bike in Haryana

Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of the three bullets hit Gupta, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Andhra SBI cashier used Manager's key to steal Rs 20 lakh from lockers: Cops

According to the police, Rs 20.75 lakh in cash, 2,200 gram of gold worth Rs 61 lakh and a car worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered from G Srinivas Rao, the cashier. (Representational Image)

Kerala priest held for sexually assaulting children

A 40-year-old Christian priest was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting inmates of a boys’ home here, police said. (Representational Image)

Army dismantles hidden camp of Manipuri insurgent group NSCN(IM)

The weapons found by the raiding team included an American made M16 assault rifle with 125 rounds, one self-loading rifle with 26 rounds and some AK series assault rifles, apart from other ‘warlike stores’. (Photo: Twitter | @easterncomd)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham