Senior auditor at CAG stabbed to death in Delhi home while family slept

He worked at the Receipt & Dispatch section in the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure at IP Estate. (Photo: File | Representional Image)

New Delhi: A 43-year-old government employee, Anand Kumar Singh, who worked as a senior auditor at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General or CAG was stabbed to death inside his house in Delhi on Friday night.

Singh lived with his family, including three children in south east Delhi's Jaitpur area. Family members informed the police after they found his body early on Saturday morning.

Singh's body had multiple stab wounds, the police officials said, reported by NDTV, adding that the door to his house was open. None of the family members heard any break-in noise as they were asleep in their rooms, according to the police.

Singh's daughter said he had come home late at around 1 am. Family members found Singh's body at 3 in the morning, according to her.

Police officials said they found no evidence of any robbery and are trying to find out the motive behind the crime.

Apart from his daughter, Anand Kumar Singh also has two sons.

He worked at the Receipt & Dispatch section in the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure at IP Estate.