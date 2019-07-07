Andhra SBI cashier used Manager's key to steal Rs 20 lakh from lockers: Cops

According to the police, Rs 20.75 lakh in cash, 2,200 gram of gold worth Rs 61 lakh and a car worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered from G Srinivas Rao, the cashier. (Representational Image)

Krishna: A State Bank of India cashier was arrested on Saturday in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada for allegedly swindling the account holders' cash and gold amounting to Rs 80 lakh, the police said.

According to the police, Rs 20.75 lakh in cash, 2,200 gram of gold worth Rs 61 lakh and a car worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered from G Srinivas Rao, the cashier.

Rao, who works at Paritala branch of the SBI, used to handle cash and gold transactions. He was close to former branch manager, Yogita, that she let him keep the keys of the bank locker, which is against the norms, the police said.

According to rules, only the bank manager can keep the locker keys with them.

"Taking advantage of the situation, Rao stole Rs 19 lakh cash kept in the locker. He also stole three bags having gold kept in it from the locker. He stole a piece of gold kept as mortgage and took a loan on it with a fake name," senior police officer Raveendra Baby said.

The accused used other fraudulent ways to steal customers' money, instead of depositing it in their name, the police said.

The matter came to light when a new branch manager who took charge found Rs 19 lakh cash missing from the locker.

G Omprakash, the new manager, filed a complaint with the police.