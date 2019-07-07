17-month-old baby girl raped by neighbour in Odisha

The 17-month-old baby’s mother lodged a complaint with the police the next day, claiming that her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by 28-year-old Bhadra Singh of the same village.

Bhubaneswar: A baby girl has been allegedly raped by a neighbour in Talakunda village under Khunta police limits on the evening of June 4.

The 17-month-old baby’s mother lodged a complaint with the police the next day, claiming that her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by 28-year-old Bhadra Singh of the same village.

According to the police complaint, the accused carried the baby away when she was playing outside the house in the evening. He then took her to an isolated place and outraged her modesty. Her mother looked for her and later rescued her from the culprit, who denied any misconduct on his part. He fled the spot and is absconding. The victim was admitted to Baripada District Headquarters Hospital and is undergoing treatment.