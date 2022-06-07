Last rape accused ‘caught’ in Bidar

The police did not confirm the arrest, but said they had specific information on his whereabouts. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: Omair Khan, the fifth accused in the May 28 Jubilee Hills minor girl’s gangrape case, who was absconding, was allegedly caught from Bidar, Karnataka, on Monday. The police did not confirm the arrest, but said they had specific information on his whereabouts.

Other four accused in the case, Sadudin Malik and three juveniles have already been arrested.

Meanwhile, according to sources, some details purportedly from the remand report said that the suspects in the gangrape case misbehaved with another girl in the pub on the same day. That victim left the pub in a cab for home after being harassed. The police are said to be trying to identify and speak to the girl, who also appeared to be a minor, said our sources.

The police sources said the statement of the 17-year-old victim was recorded in front of a magistrate on Monday, as provided by law. “An abstract of the statement will be shared with the police on Tuesday, following which the case will be taken forward,” officials said.

Clues teams officials are awaiting forensic reports of semen-like substance found from under the rear seat of the Innova car in which the minor was raped.