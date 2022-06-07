Nation Crime 07 Jun 2022 Hizbul Mujahideen te ...
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

Published Jun 7, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
Hussain had fled J&K with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru
The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)
Bengaluru: A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been arrested here in a joint operation by the Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir police.

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday.

 

According to police sources, Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru.

Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura here and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city.

Asked if the terrorist was arrested, Bommai told reporters, "Yes."

"Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal."

 

"The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously, Bommai explained. 

