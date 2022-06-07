Nation Crime 07 Jun 2022 Cops beat up, stomp ...
Nation, Crime

Cops beat up, stomp on man

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 7, 2022, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2022, 8:56 am IST
Victim hospitalised with leg fracture
A screen grab of the viral video in which police are seen kicking, hitting and assaulting Arokiaraj while trying to grab the bamboo stick from him. (DC)
HYDERABAD: The Chilkalguda police allegedly assaulted and injured a man, who was said to be inebriated, after he picked up a fight with his neighbour and resisted arrest. He suffered a fracture to his left leg reportedly due to the assault.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the man, Surya Arokiaraj, 25, from Mettuguda, had allegedly picked up a fight with his neighbour after getting drunk. Following a call by the neighbour, the Chilkalguda police reached the spot and tried to shift Arokiaraj to the police station. However, he resisted and abused them, apart from trying to attack them with a bamboo stick, following which the constables pinned him down and beat him up.

 

In a video clip of the incident that went viral on social media, the police personnel were seen kicking, hitting and assaulting Arokiaraj while trying to grab the bamboo stick from him. He sustained injuries on his leg during the assault.

Sources said that the incident happened at around 11 pm and that the four policemen attacked Arokiaraj when he told them that he would visit the police station in the morning. “Arokyaraj was later rushed to Gandhi Hospital by the locals in an ambulance and is undergoing treatment for his leg fracture,” sources said, adding that the constables allegedly visited him at the hospital and tried to negotiate a deal by offering cash.  

 

Chilkalguda police denied the allegations and said they did not assault him, but tried to take away the stick to which he held on tight. When asked about the assault, Chilkalguda inspector G. Naresh, said, “A case was booked against the man for attacking area locals with a bamboo stick and creating nuisance. He attacked the constables first with the stick.”

Tags: drunken man, police assault, chilkalguda police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


