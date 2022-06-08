Nation Crime 07 Jun 2022 BJP MLA M. Raghunand ...
Nation, Crime

BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao booked; Victim was 'identified'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 8, 2022, 6:58 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 6:58 am IST
The BJP leader said that the registering of a case against him was like 'shooting the messenger'
M. Raghunandan Rao. (Twitter)
 M. Raghunandan Rao. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP M. Raghunandan Rao, who stirred a hornet's nest when he displayed a video of the alleged involvement of the son of an MIM MLA in the May 28 gangrape of a minor girl at Jubilee Hills, was booked by the Abids police following a complaint that he had revealed the identity of the victim.

Advocate Karam Komireddy, who lodged the complaint, stated that the MLA in his June 4 press meet had revealed photographs and video clips of the minor victim holding the MLAs’ son responsible for the gangrape.

 

The BJP leader said that the registering of a case against him was like 'shooting the messenger'.  He said he was careful not to display, or provide any information pertaining to the victim during his press conference.

It may be recalled that the BJP Dubbak MLA had displayed a video clip shot inside the red Mercedes Benz car, which he said was proof of the MIM MLA's son's involvement in the gangrape incident.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Raghunandan Rao said the registering of a case against him was like 'shooting the messenger'.

 

He said he was careful not to display, or provide any information, pertaining to the victim during his June 4 press conference.

"DCP Joel Davis declared that the MLA's son was not in the car. All I did was to present evidence to the contrary. How could the DCP declare the innocence of the MLA's son within two hours of a Tweet from minister K.T. Rama Rao, which came within three hours of I holding a press meet," he asked.

"Now the police are talking about including him (the MLA’s son) as A6 or A7 after seeking legal opinion. How is this happening? Why not arrest him as an accused," the MLA said.

 

Rghunandan Rao then said: "There was no information on the cars used in the crime. There was no information on who were involved. But a clean chit was given to the MLA's son. If the police have registered a case, I am willing to attend the hearings in the court and present my case," he said. In fact, he said, as per provisions under the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014, he should be protected.

"There are several further questions. If the police want to know about the video clip, they should first find out who shot the video in the car. I am certain they have the phones of the accused with them. If so, have they seen the contents on the phones? They should find out why the video was shot, how it went out and got shared," he told Deccan Chronicle.

 

The case against him, he said, showed where the priorities of the police lay in the case, that of harassing those demanding justice for a minor girl, who is a victim of a gangrape by sons of influential people in the TRS and the AIMIM. On Congress leaders demanding his arrest, he advised that these leaders who had been ministers in the past should instead demand that the culprits be caught and stand up on behalf of the victim, and not protect TRS and MIM leaders.

He said the police had not approached him to inquire about the evidence that was in his possession. "If they do not come, I will wait for a couple of days, and then meet with the DGP and show the evidence. My effort is to seek justice for the victim," he said.

 

 

"I condemn the case against Raghunandan Rao. This is targeting of the person who showed the evidence that the police ignored, it smacks of the government's deliberate attempts to divert attention from the real crime. Congress leaders have joined hands with the TRS and the MIM to malign the truth. I appeal to the police to at least now do their jobs properly and arrest the culprits in the case."

- D.K. Aruna

BJP vice-president

"If the MLA's son is involved, as per evidence that has been shown so far, he must be arrested under the POCSO Act. We will be assembling at the High Court on Wednesday afternoon to condemn and protest against the atrocities on minor girls and women, failure of law and order, and violation of human rights in Telangana"

 

- Ravinder Vishwanath

TS BJP Legal Cell convener

"The government by filing cases against Raghunandan Rao is trying to throttle the voices demanding justice for the gangrape victim. The TRS government is filing cases against me. Such threats will not deter us. The BJP will not allow TRS and AIMIM to get away with crimes."

- D. Raja Singh

BJP floor leader

...
Tags: jubilee hills gangrape case, m. raghunandan rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

BJP national president J.P.Nadda greets the public at

Nadda calls upon people to drive YSR Congress out of power in AP

Though the PCB did not mention a link with the gas leak in Seeds Intimate, sources said it was likely that the board issued the orders after the samples collected by the joint committee showed gas could have emanated from the laboratories and entered the AC ducts of the Seeds. — By arrangement

After leak, PCB shuts down Porus Labs, incinerator at Brandix

Prime Minister Modi poses for a photograph with GHMC corporators, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and senior leaders in New Delhi on Tuuesday. (DC)

End dynastic misrule in state, PM Modi tells TS BJP

The Supreme Court while quashing GO Ms No. 3 of 2000 imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh which was divided equally between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Deposit penalty within two weeks: SC tells Telangana state government



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)

Fourth accused arrested in Jubilee Hills gangrape case, one still absconding

Congress activists raise slogans outside the DGP office seeking justice for minor rape victim on Saturday in Hyderabd. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Yasin Malik in a separate cell at Tihar jail under heavy security

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->