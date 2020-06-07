75th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Crime 07 Jun 2020 Congress asks: Dawoo ...
Nation, Crime

Congress asks: Dawood dead or alive or BJP's PR trick?

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 7, 2020, 9:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2020, 10:09 pm IST
Maharashtra Congress spokesman says Dawood's death rumours rise whenever Narendra Modi's popularity dips
Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
 Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday asked the central government to clear the air on reports of the death of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim due to coronavirus in Pakistan.

Whenever people get disillusioned about the Modi government, talk arises of Dawood’s death, the party said.

 

“There have been media reports about the death of Dawood due to corona. But the Centre is creating confusion by keeping mum. It should ascertain whether Dawood has really passed away or is alive,” said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

According to reports, Dawood was admitted in the army hospital at Karachi, where he breathed his last after he tested positive for Covid-19. The Centre should find out the truth behind this and issue a clarification, he added.

“Dawood is the enemy and the most wanted criminal for India. Since 2014, several stories about his death have been reported. There have been at least six times, when he was found alive after being declared dead,” said Sawant.

Whenever public opinion goes against the Modi government or people get disillusioned about it, there are reports about Dawood’s death in the media. During the poll campaigns, several BJP leaders, including Mr Modi, made tall promises of bringing the underworld don back to India, but they have failed to do so, he said.

This time too, there are doubts that Dawood’s death is being raised due to Modi government’s big failure in handling the Covid-19 crisis and collapse of economy. Hence, the Centre should come clean on this, said Mr Sawant.

Dawood Ibrahim is currently believed to be residing in Karachi. He is accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

Tags: dawod ibrahim, maharashtra congress, narendra modi popularity
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
