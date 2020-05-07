44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Crime
Nation, Crime

Kolkata pvt lab sealed, fined for Covid19 testing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published May 7, 2020, 9:54 am IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 10:51 am IST
Taking a serious view of the matter, the State Government has ordered the immediate closure/sealing of clinics
A private diagnostic laboratory in north Kolkata sealed for allegedly conducting Covid-19 tests. (PTI Photo)
  A private diagnostic laboratory in north Kolkata sealed for allegedly conducting Covid-19 tests. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: A private diagnostic laboratory in north Kolkata has been sealed by the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly conducting Covid-19 tests without authorisation from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

It has been booked in an FIR by the police and also slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakhs by the state health department following a probe. Tribeni Clinics, the accused facility, is also the first such test centre in West Bengal to be found in the illegal practice encashing on the pandemic.

 

Also read: 91.5K influenza like cases found in Bengal

On Tuesday evening the health department stated, “Following a complaint from a member of the public that M/s. Tribeni Clinics, a Diagnostic Laboratory was conducting swab sample tests for Covid-19 unauthorisedly, an enquiry was conducted by this department. The enquiry has revealed that the said diagnostic laboratory did not have ICMR’s approval and was, hence, found to be conducting tests for Covid-19 illegally.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the State Government has ordered the immediate closure/sealing of M/s. Tribeni Clinics, P-323, C.I.T. Road, Scheme VI M, Kankurgachi, Kolkata, 700054, along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh under the relevant section of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation & Transparency) Act, 2017. An FIR has also been registered in the Phoolbagan Police Station for taking action under the Criminal Law.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister tweeted, “Keeping in view the increasing need of ramping up specialised Covid treatment in the state, we have decided to notify Medical College, Kolkata as a full-fledged tertiary level Covid Hospital, which will start functioning from 7th May 2020 onwards. The facility at Medical College, Kolkata will start with 500 beds (for both Covid and SARI) which would be scaled up as per need, in phases. This will be the 68th dedicated Covid hospital of West Bengal.”

...
Tags: private diagnostic laboratory, diagnostic laboratory, kolkata, indian council of medical research (icmr), covid-19 tests, west bengal, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The gas leak took place from two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown since late March.(Photo: Narayana Rao)

Styrene gas leak in Vizag brings back memories of a Bhopal morning

Representational image. (PTI)

Boozers throng liquor shops in coronavirus-hit Madhya Pradesh

Representational image. (PTI)

Rising covid tally in BSF sets off alarm bells

PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)

Vizag gas leak tragedy: PM Modi assures all help to AP CM Jagan



