Fuel station employee killed over UPI payment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 7, 2023, 11:34 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 4:46 pm IST
Narsingi police said they have registered a murder case against the trio and launched a hunt to nab them. (Facebook)
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a youngster working at fuel station was beaten to death by three youngsters at Janwada under Narsingi police limits of Cyberabad commissionerate in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused wanted to pay for the fuel through UPI, but the cashier said the UPI payment was not working and asked them to pay in cash. This resulted in an argument between the trio and the accused started attacking the cashier.

When the victim Sanjay, in his early thirties. rushed to his colleague’s rescue, the trio attacked him and rained blows on him.

The victim collapsed and he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead. Narsingi police said they have registered a murder case against the trio and launched a hunt to nab them. They belong to the neighbouring village, said Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud.

One of the employees at the filling station said that three people had come in a car, to fill petrol in their vehicle. After filling petrol, they entered into an argument with the staff. "One of the persons started beating me. Later another person also joined. My colleague suffered serious injuries and collapsed. I informed our supervisor and rushed him to hospital,” he said.

Police found that one of the three attackers was accused in another case and currently out on bail.

Tags: telangana crime, fuel station employee killed, murder over upi payment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


