  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 07 Mar 2023 Friends who aided mu ...
Nation, Crime

Friends who aided murder accused to dispose of body held

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Mar 7, 2023, 9:21 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 9:21 am IST
Katta Niharika and Prabhaliti Hassain were produced in court on Monday and lodged in 14-day judicial remand. (Representational DC Image)
 Katta Niharika and Prabhaliti Hassain were produced in court on Monday and lodged in 14-day judicial remand. (Representational DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The police arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of N. Naveen on February 17 by a BE student Hari Hara Krishna, for not reporting the incident and allegedly helping the main accused destroy the evidence.

The two, Katta Niharika and Prabhaliti Hassain, 21, were produced in court on Monday and lodged in 14-day judicial remand.

LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri said that Krishna went to Hassain’s house on the night of the murder and confided in him, following which the duo went to the murder spot and packaged the victim’s body parts in a bag. They threw it near Manneguda and Krishna stayed at Hassain’s residence in Brahmanpally.

Krishna was also in constant touch with Niharika, sending her pictures of Naveen’s body, even as he was committing the murder.

On February 18, Krishna met Niharika near her house in Hasthinapuram, updated her on the events and borrowed ₹1,500.

On February 20, Krishna took her to the crime scene on his bike and they had dinner at a restaurant, police said. They deleted their phone conversations, messages and photos of the incident.

When Naveen's friend Mithun called Niharika on February 22 and asked her about the victim, she lied to him that she did not know about him and that Naveen did not use a mobile phone.

On February 24, Krishna decided to surrender to the police, after setting Naveen’s body ablaze. Hassain collected Naveen’s head and handed it to Krishna, who set the body parts afire at the crime scene.

Krishna then went to Niharika’s house, took a bath and surrendered at the Abdullapurmet police station.

...
Tags: abdullapurmet police station, lb nagar dcp sai sri, manneguda, brahmanpally
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 07 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man was arrested for molesting a minor girl, a relative, on the pretext of buying her chocolates in SRT Nagar of Borabanda . (Representational Image)

Man held for molesting minor relative

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The conference featured keynote speakers from the IAF and HAL and deliberations covering a wide range of topics related to the operation of the Avro fleet. (DC Image)

Annual AVRO Aircraft Operators Conference-2023 held in Begumpet

BJP candidate AVN Reddy addressing a meeting of teachers in the city on Monday. (DC Image)

BJP invokes transfers to win teachers votes



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Cops empowered to fight drugs, narcotics

The Telangana police will be further strengthened to tackle increasing drugs and narcotics related crimes in the state with a two-pronged strategy. (Twitter)

27 child trafficking victims rescued from Danapur Exp train, six traffickers caught

Secunderabad divisional security commissioner, Dibasmita C Banerjee, alerted RPF Kazipet and Warangal teams to conduct a thorough inspection of the passengers travelling in the Danapur Express train from Balharasha to Secunderabad in the late hours on Wednesday. (Representational DC Image)

MP: Indore college principal set on fire by former student succumbs to injuries

According to the police, the accused was enraged over not receiving the marksheet and had also attacked a professor with a knife back in October last year. — Representational Image/DC

Techies in crosshairs of investment fraudsters

The Cyberabad Police said that while this was one of several modes of investment fraud reported to the cybercrime team, the victims in most instances were techies. (Representational Image/DC)

Two international drug peddlers nabbed in joint operation

Both the peddlers were caught red-handed by police while they were waiting near RK Puram bridge in Neredmet to hand over the drugs to customers. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->