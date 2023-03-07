  
Nation Crime 07 Mar 2023 Excise case: ED to q ...
Nation, Crime

Excise case: ED to question Sisodia in Tihar Jail today

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2023, 10:45 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 10:45 am IST
 AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Monday, (PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is expected to question and record the statement of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning.

The businessman, alleged to to have represented the 'South Group' of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said. 

Tags: delhi excise policy scam, delhi deputy chief minister manish sisodia, delhi liquor policy manish sisodia arrest, ed questions sisodia
Location: India, Delhi


