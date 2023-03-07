  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 07 Mar 2023 Delhi liquor policy ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi liquor policy scam: ED arrests Hyd-based businessman Arun Pillai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2023, 10:55 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 11:12 am IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai of Robin Distilleries, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. (Twitter/@pillaiarp)
 Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai of Robin Distilleries, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. (Twitter/@pillaiarp)

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai of Robin Distilleries, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. Pillai is an accused in the case.

According to the ED, he has links with Sameer Mahendroo of Indo Spirit Pvt Ltd based in Delhi. Pillai allegedly worked with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MP K Kavitha.

The ED accused Kavitha of holding a 65 per cent stake in a liquor company. On December 11, 2022, she was questioned by the investigation agency at her Hyderabad residence.

In October 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Arun Pillai's alleged associate Abhishek Boinpalli, in connection with the scam. Abhishek was associated director with Robin Distribution LLP, an alleged shell company that was used to account for commissions from the liquor firms that benefited from the policy.

Abhishek, the ED said, allegedly was involved in the syndicate of the liquor businessmen from the southern states. Sources said Arun Pillai used to collect the commission from other liquor businessmen and route it through his firm.

...
Tags: delhi liquor policy scam, enforcement directorate (ed), hyderabad-based liquor businessman arun ramachandran pillai, robin distilleries pvt ltd, ed arrests arun pillai
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Delhi liquor scam: Court reserves order on Buchi Babu's bail plea
TRS MLC Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning in Delhi liquor policy scam case
Ready to face any inquiry: Kavitha on being named in Delhi liquor scam case

Latest From Nation

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha directed NHAI officials to expedite pending road works on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Budanoor of Mandya during an inspection. (Photo By Arrangement)

All set for inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK’s Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

BJP likes to believe it will be in power 'eternally', but that's not the case: Rahul

A file picture of Lokayukta trapping of BJP MLA’s son Prashanth Madal in Bengaluru last Thursday.

BJP MLA gets interim anticipatory bail in bribery case

Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash. (Photo By Arrangement)

Action against K Kavitha is now imminent: Subhash



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Excise case: ED to question Sisodia in Tihar Jail today

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Monday, (PTI)

Cops empowered to fight drugs, narcotics

The Telangana police will be further strengthened to tackle increasing drugs and narcotics related crimes in the state with a two-pronged strategy. (Twitter)

27 child trafficking victims rescued from Danapur Exp train, six traffickers caught

Secunderabad divisional security commissioner, Dibasmita C Banerjee, alerted RPF Kazipet and Warangal teams to conduct a thorough inspection of the passengers travelling in the Danapur Express train from Balharasha to Secunderabad in the late hours on Wednesday. (Representational DC Image)

Gujarat: BSF jawan killed for protesting against daughter's video; 7 arrested

A 42-year-old Border Security Force jawan was murdered allegedly by seven members of a family in Gujarat's Kheda district . (Representational image)

Hyderabad cops bust fake firearm licence racket

The police said the gang collected Rs. 20,000 from each applicant to issue a licence.(Photo: Twitter))
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->