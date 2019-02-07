search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

ED claims Talwar has links with Vijay Mallya, court extends custody till Feb 12

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Talwar was deported from Dubai on January 30 and arrested by the agency after landing in New Delhi.
The court had earlier allowed ED to question Deepak in custody for seven days, after the probe agency alleged that he acted as middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing the loss to national carrier Air India. (Photo: PTI)
 The court had earlier allowed ED to question Deepak in custody for seven days, after the probe agency alleged that he acted as middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing the loss to national carrier Air India. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday claimed before a Delhi court that corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar has links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case.

Special Judge S S Mann extended the ED's custody of Talwar till February 12 after the probe agency said he was to be confronted with his son who is currently abroad and has been summoned by the investigating agency for February 11.

 

ED had sought extension of custody for Talwar by seven days.

The court had earlier allowed ED to question him in custody for seven days, after the probe agency alleged that he acted as middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing the loss to national carrier Air India.

ED claimed before the court that investigation has revealed Talwar's links with Mallya, when both were evading the process of law, and the probe is on to determine the trail of the tainted money.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail in the UK on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday had ordered the extradition of Mallya to India, in a major blow to the embattled liquor baron.

The 63-year-old businessman had lost a legal challenge against his extradition in a British court in December.

Talwar was deported from Dubai on January 30 and arrested by the agency after landing in New Delhi.

ED had earlier told the court that by interrogating Talwar it has to find out the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia, by making national carrier, gave up profit making routes and profit making timings.

"It has been alleged that officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation, NACIL, Air India, by abusing their official positions as public servants and receiving illegal gratification, in conspiracy with other public servants, private domestic and foreign airlines, made the national carrier gave up profit making routes and profit making timings of Air India in favour of national and international domestic and foreign private airlines. This resulted in a huge loss of market share to the national carrier and also led to pecuniary benefits to private domestic and foreign airlines," the ED has said.

The investigation in the case has revealed the role of the accused as a middleman in the negotiations. "In lieu of the above, entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused have received exorbitant amounts from Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia," ED has said, submitting a chart of total USD 60.54 million received by the firms directly or indirectly owned by Talwar between April 23, 2008 to February 6, 2009.

Talwar has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.

His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under scanner as well.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

...
Tags: deepak talwar, vijay mallya, enforcement directorate, money laundering
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies,’ BJP MP Nitin Gadkari said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In Parliament, Sonia Gandhi thumps desk to appreciate Gadkari’s ‘wonderful’ work

Singh was wanted in two cases of murder and destruction of evidence by the Punjab Police, they said. (Representional Image)

Murder accused Prabhjot Singh deported from the UAE

Tharoor said, 'BJP wants to build a caste and religion based country. Unlike the Congress, the BJP mindset is that the country is a Hindu-owned place and everyone else is a guest.' (Photo: File)

Country will not succeed till minorities will suffer :Tharoor

This is the first time that Robert Vadra is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged dubious financial dealings. (Photo: AP)

ED questions Vadra in money laundering case for second day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For a cause: Mumbai man wants to sue his parents for giving birth without his consent

In a widely seen and shared video, posted on the YouTube channel ‘Nihil Anand’, Samuel explains his stance. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Please keep your seatbelts on

One of the first brands to interact with customers through this meme was Google India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V: Spec comparison

The soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 is the widest in this comparison, while being the exact same length as the Maruti Vitara Brezza.
 

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

Session replay technology is abusing the iOS platform which can put the user data into a vulnerable spot.
 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
 

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

Monica, the complainant, accused the company of releasing iOS updates for the iPhone which were "specifically designed and programmed to reject, starting on November of 2016, old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones."
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Court convicts 7 for killing 2 youths that led to Muzaffarnagar 2013 riots

Additional District and Sessions Judge Himanshu Bhatnagar held all seven men -- Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Iqbal -- guilty of killing Gaurav and Sachin on August 27, 2013, and rioting. (Representational image)

Delhi's RML doctor hangs herself to death

The flat was found locked from inside, said police who have registered a case. (Representational Images)

Bihar: Muslim teacher attacked for not saying ‘Vande Mataram’ on Republic Day

The video of the incident has apparently gone viral on social media after which Hussain too stated that he had not said ‘Vande Mataram’ as the same is against his religious belief. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai filmmaker arrested 2 weeks after wife's body parts found in bins

During investigation, Balakrishnan confessed to having killed his wife Sandhya in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Verdict in Kottiyur child rape case likely February 16

Fr Robin Vadakkumchery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham