search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Chennai filmmaker arrested 2 weeks after wife's body parts found in bins

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 10:14 am IST
The woman's identity was also established two weeks after her severed limbs with tattoo designs were found in a dumpyard.
During investigation, Balakrishnan confessed to having killed his wife Sandhya in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 During investigation, Balakrishnan confessed to having killed his wife Sandhya in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: More than a fortnight after dismembered body parts of a woman were found in garbage bins in Chennai, the police have arrested the woman's husband, who is a small-time film director and producer.

The woman's identity was also established two weeks after her severed limbs with tattoo designs were found in a dumpyard in southern part of Chennai.

 

The police, who began investigation last month with just the tattoos as clues, on Wednesday arrested 51-year-old Balakrishnan for allegedly killing his wife, Sandhya, 35.

"Various cases of missing women were examined, among them identification marks of Sandhya, who went missing in Chennai, matched with the tattoos found on the severed legs," Chennai Police Commissioner AK Vishwanathan said.

Balakrishnan, after allegedly killing his wife on January 19, dismembered the body the next day and dumped the parts packed in plastic bags in various garbage bins in the city, the police said.

During investigation, Balakrishnan confessed to having committed the crime suspecting her fidelity, they said.

"Based on information he gave, another part of the woman's body was also found on Wednesday," the police said, adding that further investigation is on to find the woman's head and torso.

...
Tags: crime, murder, chennai
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader made these comments at a book launch event. (Photo: PTI)

'Fortunate my name didn't come out in #MeToo movement': Shatrughan Sinha

Abrol and Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, both from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, died after their fighter jet crashed. (Photo: Facebook)

Outdated jet for warriors, wine for babus: Brother of killed IAF pilot pens poem

Ankit Goswami, resident of Haryana, wanted to meet Akshay Kumar, his favourite Bollywood star, and had travelled to Mumbai only for this purpose , a senior police official said. (Photo: File)

Haryana man Googles Akshay Kumar’s address, tries to break in

The clash took place near Pettah around 1 am and the four injured, two each from both sides, have been admitted to the Trivandrum Medical College, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Workers of RSS, DYFI clash in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
 

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

Monica, the complainant, accused the company of releasing iOS updates for the iPhone which were "specifically designed and programmed to reject, starting on November of 2016, old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones."
 

Joshua Trump’s power nap during State of the Union address goes viral

Seated two seats up from First Lady Melania Trump, middle school student from Delaware Joshua Trump, not related to the US President, nodded of midway through the State of the Union address. (Photo: AFP)
 

New Zealand vs India 1st T20: MS Dhoni creates forgettable record after heavy defeat

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman top-scored for the visitors following a knock of 39 runs from 31 balls, but ended up on the losing side. (Photo: AP)
 

Expensive phones ahead? India to tax mobile touch panel imports

Samsung had written to the federal government saying it would not make two of its high-end models in India because of the new tariff.
 

Apple passes Microsoft again to be the most valuable US company

Apple’s stock has risen about 13 per cent since its quarterly earnings report on Jan. 29.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bihar: Muslim teacher attacked for not saying ‘Vande Mataram’ on Republic Day

The video of the incident has apparently gone viral on social media after which Hussain too stated that he had not said ‘Vande Mataram’ as the same is against his religious belief. (Photo: ANI)

Verdict in Kottiyur child rape case likely February 16

Fr Robin Vadakkumchery

Kozhikode: Child raped by her mom’s lover

Her mother also threatened her saying the same, said the girl. (Representational Image)

Rajahmundry: Gutka packets worth Rs 15 lakh seized

Based on a tip off, the police intercepted a person carrying banned gutka and khaini in autorickshaw and took him into custody.

Girl’s skull broken in stalker attack

Plastic surgeon Chandra Mouli, said the injuries on her hands and shoulders are very deep.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham