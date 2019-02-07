search on deccanchronicle.com
17-year-old Hyderabad student stalked for 2 years, attacked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Feb 7, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 1:04 am IST
The accused, Chitkuri Bharath, 19, attacked the girl at Satyanarayana Nagar — Barkatpura at around 8.45 am on Wednesday.
 The girl is in a critical condition and has been put on a ventilator; chances of her survival are slim, say doctors. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Hyderabad: For rejecting his declaration of love, a stalker attacked a 17-year-old girl with a billhook, leaving the minor with 15 stab injuries, four to her head, and a slim chance of survival.

The accused, Chitkuri Bharath, 19, attacked the girl at Satyanarayana Nagar — Barkatpura at around 8.45 am on Wednesday. The girl is in a critical condition and has been put on a ventilator; chances of her survival are slim, say doctors.

 

The girl was on her way to her uncle’s house as he drops her to college every day. She had just stepped out of her house when Bharath, a first year college student who had been stalking her for two years, stabbed her first on the shoulder, then her hands, and then hit her multiple times.

The prime eyewitness, Srinivas, in front of whose house the girl was attacked, said, “I heard a scream and when I rushed out of my house I saw Bharath stabbing her with the billhook. I intervened, tried to stop him with a slap. The girl was bleeding profusely. Bharath fled, no one tried to stop him. The girl tried to proceed to her uncle’s home but fell down unconscious.”

He said the girl’s uncle Laxman saw her bleeding. She was first taken to Sai Krishna Neuro Hospital, Kacheguda, by her mother and neighbours, and after examination moved to Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet in Hyderabad.

