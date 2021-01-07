Nation Crime 07 Jan 2021 Former Andhra Prades ...
Nation, Crime

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Akhila Priya arrested after kidnap of hockey player

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 7, 2021, 4:12 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2021, 4:12 am IST
The kidnapping was done by a gang posing as income-tax officials and arriving in three SUVs and leaving the home with the three victims
Akhila Priya was arrested at her residence in Kukatpally on Wednesday morning and taken to the Bowenpally police station. (DC Photo)
Hyderabad: The city police on Wednesday placed former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya under arrest for her alleged involvement in the kidnapping of former hockey player Praveen Rao and two of his brothers, Naveen Rao and Sunil Rao, on Tuesday night.

The kidnapping was done by a gang posing as income-tax officials and arriving in three SUVs and leaving the home with the three victims. Police finally helped in the release of the kidnapped men.

 

According to police, a complaint was received from law student Katakaneni Manish, stating that he was at home with his family at Krishna Residency in Manovikasnagar when about 15 persons, aged between 25-40 and speaking in English and Telugu arrived there. One wore a police uniform and carried a stick while the others were in plainclothes. They walked in, claiming they were I-T officials.

"They claimed it to be a raid and flashed their 'official' ID cards. The men searched the premises and separated people inside the house by bringing Praveen, Naveen and Sunil, the paternal uncles, in the hall and confining the remaining members in the bedroom," Manish said in his complaint.

 

It was only when their neighbour Sarita opened the door and after checking CC cameras that they noticed the men taking away the trio in three vehicles.

The family told the police they suspected the involvement of their relatives A.V. Subba Reddy, Akhila Priya, her husband Bhargava Ram and their henchmen and the deed was done in the context of a previous land dispute.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said multiple teams from Telangana state and AP police were keeping track of the kidnappers via their cellphone movement. "An alert was issued to the toll plazas in Telangana state and en route. Around 3.30 am, the kidnappers left the three victims at Narsingi toll plaza and they were rescued.

 

"It emerged during investigation that Bhuma Akhila Priya and husband Ram were involved in the kidnapping," said the official.

Akhila Priya was arrested at her residence in Kukatpally on Wednesday morning and taken to the Bowenpally police station. "She was put through a medical examination at Gandhi Hospital. We are verifying the involvement of Srinivas Chowdhary alias Guntur Srinu, Prakash, Sai and Chanti," the official said.

Officials said Praveen Rao had purchased 25 acres of land at Hafeezpet, Hyderabad, in 2016 with the help of mediator Subba Reddy who took the help of late Bhuma Nagi Reddy, the father of Akhila Priya.

 

Trouble erupted when Subba Reddy and Bhuma Nagi Reddy developed differences. After the TD leader's demise, his daughter Akhila Priya approached Praveen Rao for a share of the property. Praveen refused, saying the process of transaction had been completed lawfully. She began threatening him.

"Earlier, a case was registered against Subba Reddy at Miyapur police station for trespassing and threatening. In order to get the share in the land, Akhila Priya and her husband hatched a conspiracy and kidnapped the victims," police said.

 

Hyderabad police booked Akhila Priya, Bhargava Ram and Subba Rao under Section 452 (trespass), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 149 (unlawful assembly), 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 147 (gathering with purpose of riot), and 342 (assault) of the IPC.

The Telangana state police have sent teams to Andhra Pradesh to nab the absconding accused. "Akhila Priya and Subba Reddy are the prime accused in planning the kidnap," the Hyderabad commissioner police added.

...
Tags: akhila priya, kidnap of hockey player
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


